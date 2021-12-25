Wet and unsettled weather predicted for Boxing Day and run up to New Year
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant
The damp weather from Christmas Day is expected to continue through to Boxing Day as downpours are forecasted first thing in the morning.
If you are looking for ideas on how to spend your Boxing Day there are plenty of great walks to work off any excess turkey but don't forget your waterproofs.
Phil Garner, from the East Anglian-based weather forecasters Weatherquest, said: "Boxing Day will be a cloudy and murky day with out breaks of rain throughout the morning turning more patchy in the afternoon.
"There will be light winds throughout the day with highs of 8C or 9C in the south and 7C in the north.
"For Monday it is going to be a cloudy and misty start to the day once again with some spots of drizzle in places and the risk of more general rain arriving in the south in the afternoon though there is the possibility this could storm over southern Britain.
"Top temperatures will reach around 9C so it will feel a bit milder as well."
Weather experts are expecting the unsettled conditions to continue for the rest of the week in the run up to the New Year weekend with Wednesday predicted to be a windy day.
Most Read
- 1 Chocolate firm gets go-ahead for Suffolk factory creating 220 jobs
- 2 Four attack police officers early on Christmas morning
- 3 One lane of busy east Suffolk road blocked after two vehicle crash
- 4 'Elmswell Elf' who secretly delivered 200 presents in village reveals identity
- 5 Undercover footage captures Bures man 'attacking fox with garden fork'
- 6 Suffolk farm shop offers 'pay what you can' as Christmas gift
- 7 Woman in 70s dies two months after crash
- 8 Protests, sackings, superstar sponsor, signings galore and a takeover... Town's dramatic 2021 chronicled in full
- 9 County braced for 2,000-plus new homes after land approvals
- 10 Man caught producing cannabis is jailed