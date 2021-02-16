News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Sunny weather forecast after week of freezing temperatures

Matthew Earth

Published: 2:29 PM February 16, 2021   
Felixstowe Pier Bight during the lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The weekend is set to be bright and sunny in Suffolk and north Essex - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Weather forecasters are predicting late winter sun in Suffolk and north Essex after a week in which temperatures barely raised above freezing.

The mercury could even reach as high as 14C this coming weekend, with Saturday and Sunday expected to be mostly bright and dry.

However, Wednesday and Thursday are set to be wet and cloudy - with rain forecast both days.

Frozen beach huts on Brackenbury Cliffs, Felixstowe. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Snow from Storm Darcy took several days to melt - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The forecast follows a week of freezing temperatures as snow from Storm Darcy fell throughout the region, causing travel chaos and full school closures.

Temperatures only began to rise on Sunday as the last of the snow melted.

