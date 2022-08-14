News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Temperatures expected to cool after weekend of sweltering heat

Johnny Amos

Published: 4:25 PM August 14, 2022
The heatwave draws people to the beach in AldeburghEllie and Addy Mather from Beccles

Temperatures soared across Suffolk once again this weekend - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Suffolk is expected to finally cool after another weekend of sweltering temperatures. 

Temperatures once again exceed 30C this weekend as the county is currently still under a Met Office amber weather warning for extreme heat

The heatwave draws people to the beach in Aldeburgh, Daisy Mather and Ruby Smith

Daisy and Ruby cooling off in the sea at Aldeburgh during the warm weather - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The heatwave draws people to the beach in Aldeburgh

The heatwave draws people to the beach in Aldeburgh - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Many people have spent the weekend enjoying the cooler temperatures along the Suffolk coast with places like Felixstowe reaching highs of 26C today. 

Looking ahead to next week temperatures are expected to drop with the Met Office expecting highs of 28C, which is a more average temperature for this time of year. 

People spent the day at the beach enjoying the cooler temperatures

People spent the day at the beach enjoying the cooler temperatures - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The heatwave draws people to the beach in Aldeburgh

The heatwave draws people to the beach in Aldeburgh - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued for the whole of the county between 10am Monday, August 15 until midnight on Wednesday, August 17. 



