Suffolk to be hotter than Athens on Tuesday as temperatures set to hit 28C

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 9:37 AM September 6, 2021    Updated: 9:45 AM September 6, 2021
Suffolk is set to be hotter than Athens this week, forecasters have said

Suffolk is set to be hotter than Athens this week, forecasters have said - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Suffolk is set for some late-summer sun this week with temperatures forecast to peak at 28C - making it warmer than Athens.

Monday is set for a cloudy start before warmer conditions arrive in the afternoon, with highs of 25C possible later in the day.

But Tuesday is expected to be a clear, sunny day with little to no chance of rain.

Aldeburgh beach was packed with people enjoying the sun on Wednesday 24th August.

The warm weather comes after the coldest August in a decade - Credit: Archant

The mercury is set to hit 28C, which is likely to be warmer than the Greek capital.

However, the good weather is not likely to stay throughout the week as there is a high chance of rain on both Thursday and Friday.

East Anglian-based forecaster Weatherquest previously said this week is likely to be one of the warmest spells of the year after last month was revealed to be the coldest August in a decade.

Suffolk Weather
Suffolk Live
Suffolk

Author Picture Icon