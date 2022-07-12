Extreme weather warning for Suffolk extended

An extreme weather warning for Suffolk has been extended ahead of a period of high temperatures - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

An extreme weather warning for Suffolk has been extended ahead of a period of sweltering temperatures.

Initially the warning was put in place by the Met Office for this coming Sunday, due to the possibility of "exceptionally high temperatures" that could have widespread impacts on people and infrastructure.

The amber warning has now been extended until Monday, with temperatures expected to pose a risk to people's health.

Mervyn and Anne Goodwin and Barbara Downey enjoying the sun at their beach hut in Felixstowe - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The current forecast for Sunday is between 36C and 37C – though forecasters will have a clearer idea of how hot it will be over the coming days.

The highest ever temperature in the UK was 38.7C recorded in Cambridge on 25 July, 2019.

According to the Met Office, population-wide adverse health effects are likely to be experienced, not limited to those most vulnerable to extreme heat, leading to potential serious illness or danger to life.

Government advice is that 999 services should be used in emergencies only and people should seek guidance from 111 for non-emergency health advice.

Substantial changes in working practices and daily routines are likely to be required and there is an increased risk of water safety incidents with more people likely to visit coastal areas, lakes and rivers.

People flocked to the beach in Felixstowe to soak up the sun as temeperatures soar in Suffolk. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Stuart Keeble, Suffolk County Council’s director of public health, said: “We want people to enjoy the good weather, but also give some thought as to how they are going to keep themselves and others safe this summer.

“A heatwave can have a greater effect on babies and young children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing health conditions, so please make sure that you check in on anyone you know who falls under these categories."