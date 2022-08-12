Where will be the hottest place in Suffolk this weekend?

The country is in the middle of another heatwave this week which could see temperatures soar to 32C in parts of Suffolk.

With a forecast of bright sunshine predicted, many people will be looking to spend their weekend in the outdoors.

But where will be the hottest place in Suffolk?

Much of the county is currently under a Met Office amber weather warning for extreme heat, which extends until Sunday, August 14.

Coastal areas will see the coolest temperatures, with Lowestoft expecting to reach 25C on Saturday and Aldeburgh hitting 26C.

Felixstowe will be slightly warmer, with highs of 28C on Saturday and 26C on Sunday.

Further in land, Ipswich is expected to reach 31C on Saturday and 29C on Sunday.

Parts of mid Suffolk and west Suffolk are set to be the hottest places this weekend, however.

Bury St Edmunds, Newmarket, Stowmarket, Sudbury and Haverhill are all expected to see 32C heat on Saturday afternoon from 1pm through to 4pm.

On Sunday, these towns will remain the hottest places in the county, with highs of 31C.

Nearby, Cambridge is set to hit 33C on Saturday and Thetford, in Norfolk, will also climb to 33C.

Last month, Suffolk recorded its record temperature with 38.4C in Santon Downham.