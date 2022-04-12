News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Your stories: Young people on the 'impossible' costs they are facing

Author Picture Icon

Tom Cann

Published: 12:00 PM April 12, 2022
Young people have shared their concerns surrounding the cost-of-living situation involving renting or buying a

Young people have shared their concerns surrounding the cost-of-living situation involving renting or buying a property and having disposable income to have fun with their friends. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

With rent, bills, fuel and almost everything rising in price, the cost-of-living is having a major effect on everyone in the country. 

Young people receiving help from the charity Inspire Suffolk, have spoken of the challenges they face as a younger person regarding their money situation. 

Charlie Brandist, 22, said: “It’s hard, having to constantly be treated with lower-than-average wage in form of benefits, it's near impossible to actually live.

“My fuel costs at home have increased so much that the small amount of disposable income I did have, is now gone and no doubt, I will have even less once the fuel rises properly bite."

Young people are fearful that they will never be able to afford a new home.

Young people are fearful that they will never be able to afford a new home. - Credit: PA

Megan Flanagan, 23, said: “I have a young child so there are added costs, especially when she does not have a day at nursery, I have no spare money to do activities with her.

“I appreciate there are free events but given my location, most are reached by travelling on public transport which is another cost.”

The idea of buying a house is just not a reality unfortunately for these young people. 

Ryan Snow, 23, another the charity works with said: “It’s impossible to buy a house now anyway given the amount of deposit needed.  Unless you are with a partner both working full time on above average wages, it feels very far away from ever owning my own home.”

Most Read

  1. 1 A12 reopens after police incident causes delays of 75 minutes
  2. 2 'Stunning' Suffolk home features on new Channel 4 show
  3. 3 Saharan dust set to sweep across UK once again
  1. 4 New farm shop and café opens in Hintlesham
  2. 5 Suffolk-based publisher sold to industry giant
  3. 6 See inside this £900k 16th century timber framed hall in Suffolk village
  4. 7 Five arrested as police called to incident in Ipswich
  5. 8 Former swimming pool complex set for demolition under council plans
  6. 9 Reopening date nears for historic Saxmundham hotel
  7. 10 Person taken to hospital as A12 northbound closed after crash

There is concern amongst them, that even renting a property is a struggle with the amount you have to pay per month, ignoring the utility bills on top of that.

Mr Snow said: “Renting is just as expensive, if not more in monthly costs so again, it's virtually impossible”.

Charlie Saunders, 23, said: “I live with a relative and feel the only way I will ever have the luxury of my own space is when I join the military.

“Then I will be on a fair salary, a room and bills that I will have the money to pay.

“Currently, spare money to enjoy myself with is few and far between unless I save a bit each month and plan a social activity ahead of time”.

If you would like to see what services Inspire offer, and to seek advice or help with worries you might have, click here.

Your Money Matters EADT

Your Money Matters EADT - Credit: ARCHANT

This newspaper has launched a campaign to try and help its readers through the growing cost-of-living crisis.

As part of the Your Money Matters campaign, we have launched a readers survey to hear people's personal experiences as to how the crisis has impacted them.

You can take the survey below, or if you have a story related to the campaign please email eadtnewsdesk@archant.co.uk.

Cost of Living
Your Money Matters
Suffolk

Don't Miss

The Dolphin in Felixstowe gained its name in 1969 after being the Station Hotel all its life

Planning and Development

Seaside hotel goes up for sale for £500,000

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Matt Penney on the ball at Shrewsbury.

Shrewsbury Town vs Ipswich Town | Live

Matchday Recap: Town held at Shrewsbury

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
A CGI indicative map for the development of the former St Felix School site in Newmarket.

Suffolk County Council

Former school site to provide homes and sports facilities

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
A man and a woman in their 30s were arrested after police raided a home in Orford, Suffolk

Two arrested in Orford as police probe holidays sold on social media

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon