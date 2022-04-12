Your stories: Young people on the 'impossible' costs they are facing

Young people have shared their concerns surrounding the cost-of-living situation involving renting or buying a property and having disposable income to have fun with their friends. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

With rent, bills, fuel and almost everything rising in price, the cost-of-living is having a major effect on everyone in the country.

Young people receiving help from the charity Inspire Suffolk, have spoken of the challenges they face as a younger person regarding their money situation.

Charlie Brandist, 22, said: “It’s hard, having to constantly be treated with lower-than-average wage in form of benefits, it's near impossible to actually live.

“My fuel costs at home have increased so much that the small amount of disposable income I did have, is now gone and no doubt, I will have even less once the fuel rises properly bite."

Megan Flanagan, 23, said: “I have a young child so there are added costs, especially when she does not have a day at nursery, I have no spare money to do activities with her.

“I appreciate there are free events but given my location, most are reached by travelling on public transport which is another cost.”

The idea of buying a house is just not a reality unfortunately for these young people.

Ryan Snow, 23, another the charity works with said: “It’s impossible to buy a house now anyway given the amount of deposit needed. Unless you are with a partner both working full time on above average wages, it feels very far away from ever owning my own home.”

There is concern amongst them, that even renting a property is a struggle with the amount you have to pay per month, ignoring the utility bills on top of that.

Mr Snow said: “Renting is just as expensive, if not more in monthly costs so again, it's virtually impossible”.

Charlie Saunders, 23, said: “I live with a relative and feel the only way I will ever have the luxury of my own space is when I join the military.

“Then I will be on a fair salary, a room and bills that I will have the money to pay.

“Currently, spare money to enjoy myself with is few and far between unless I save a bit each month and plan a social activity ahead of time”.

