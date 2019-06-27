The A-Z of Ipswich Town - P is for Portman Road
Every week during the off-season we're bringing you a video series looking at the A-Z of Ipswich Town history - and today we've reached the letter P.
P, of course stands for Portman Road, the home of Ipswich Town Football Club since 1884.
The Blues were originally based at Broomhill Park, but for the last 135 years, Portman Road has been their home.
As well as hosting some classic football games - including a visit from David Beckham and the England national side in 2003 - the famous old stadium has also been home to concerts from some of the world's biggest pop stars.
Ross Halls takes a dig into our archives to bring you some rarely-seen pictures of the stadium.
