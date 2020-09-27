E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Lambo’s praise, Kieron happy for Jack, treatment table returnees - and ‘I like to be the leader’, says new boy McGuinness. Enjoy some of our best-read stories of the week

PUBLISHED: 19:15 27 September 2020

Town players celebrate Teddy Bishops goal. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Town players celebrate Teddy Bishops goal. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

It’s been another good weekend for Ipswich Town and their fans. Plenty to talk about and plenty to cheer.

Teddy Bishop with his fingers in his ears as he celebrates putting Town 1-0 up. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.comTeddy Bishop with his fingers in his ears as he celebrates putting Town 1-0 up. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Another 2-0 victory and Town are still top of League One. Early days, it may be, but why not sit back and enjoy reading through some of our most popular stories of the week.

Starting with Paul Lambert’s thoughts on the 2-0 victory. He says Town are playing better at the start of this season, than last.

Earlier in the week, columnist Kieron Dyer waxed lyrical about the return of Jack Lankester to the Town fold last weekend

Despite their flying start, Town still have plenty on the treatment table. Andy Warren looked at when they may return.

Stuart Watson caught up with Town’s new centre-half Mark McGuinness as he joined the Blues from Arsenal on a season-long loan

And finally... It’s great when you win. Town fans on twitter enjoy the weekend! Including one fan’s favourite coffee cup! See you next week

