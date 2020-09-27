Lambo’s praise, Kieron happy for Jack, treatment table returnees - and ‘I like to be the leader’, says new boy McGuinness. Enjoy some of our best-read stories of the week
It’s been another good weekend for Ipswich Town and their fans. Plenty to talk about and plenty to cheer.
Another 2-0 victory and Town are still top of League One. Early days, it may be, but why not sit back and enjoy reading through some of our most popular stories of the week.
Starting with Paul Lambert’s thoughts on the 2-0 victory. He says Town are playing better at the start of this season, than last.
Earlier in the week, columnist Kieron Dyer waxed lyrical about the return of Jack Lankester to the Town fold last weekend
Despite their flying start, Town still have plenty on the treatment table. Andy Warren looked at when they may return.
Stuart Watson caught up with Town’s new centre-half Mark McGuinness as he joined the Blues from Arsenal on a season-long loan
And finally... It’s great when you win. Town fans on twitter enjoy the weekend! Including one fan’s favourite coffee cup! See you next week
