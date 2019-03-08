Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer
Video

Norwich is doing well, but what have they won? A Milk Cup' - Brazil says Town are still a bigger club than Canaries

PUBLISHED: 12:32 23 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:32 23 May 2019

Alan Brazil insisted that Ipswich Town are still a bigger club than Norwich City on his Talksport breakfast show. Picture: Talksport Twitter

Alan Brazil insisted that Ipswich Town are still a bigger club than Norwich City on his Talksport breakfast show. Picture: Talksport Twitter

Archant

Ipswich Town stalwart Alan Brazil taunted fierce rivals Norwich City on his Talksport breakfast show today - insisting that the Blues are still the bigger club.

Brazil was teased by co-host Ally McCoist on his Thursday morning show about who is the biggest team in East Anglia, and the ex-Town striker insisted his beloved Ipswich still hold sway.

"Who is the biggest club, Ipswich or Norwich?' asked McCoist.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Town launch new kit for 2018/19

"At this moment in time, Ipswich. Ipswich is a bigger club overall. Of course they are," replied Brazil. "Norwich is doing well, but what have they won? A Milk Cup."

Of course, Town have a far richer history than their rivals, winning Division One, the FA Cup and the UEFA Cup, but in recent times the Canaries have had the upper hand, going unbeaten in the derby since 2009 and winning promotion to the Premier League last season.

MORE: 'Love the new kit so much I've somehow managed to order it twice' - Fans react to new kit

In contrast, Town were relegated from the Championship after finishing rock bottom, and will play in the third tier of English football for the first time since 1957 next season.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Ipswich Town announce ‘retained list’ – with Gerken, Ward and Spence among 10 players released

Tom Adeyemi, Jordan Spence and Dean Gerken have all been released by Ipswich Town. Picture: ARCHANT

Arsonists caused £1.6million of damage trying to cremate mouse

The morning after the serious fire at Cycle King in Bury St Edmunds back in 2017 Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

‘Barcelona’ shirt is back... and this time Ipswich Town should wear it more – Everything you need to know about new kits for 2019/20

Andre Dozzell models Ipswich Town's new away kit for 2019/20. Photo: Tom Archer / N�v� Studio

How many new signings do Ipswich Town need? Stuart Watson’s verdict, plus have your say

Ipswich Town are understood to be in pole position to sign 32-goal striker James Norwood when his Tranmere Rovers contract expires following Saturday's League Two Play-Off Final. Photo: PA

‘Ipswich thought it was time for a change – that went well’ - McCarthy takes another pop at Town

Mick McCarthy is now the Republic of Ireland boss - but is apparently still bitter about how his time at Portman Road ended. Picture: PA SPORT

Most Read

Ipswich Town announce ‘retained list’ – with Gerken, Ward and Spence among 10 players released

Tom Adeyemi, Jordan Spence and Dean Gerken have all been released by Ipswich Town. Picture: ARCHANT

Arsonists caused £1.6million of damage trying to cremate mouse

The morning after the serious fire at Cycle King in Bury St Edmunds back in 2017 Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

‘Barcelona’ shirt is back... and this time Ipswich Town should wear it more – Everything you need to know about new kits for 2019/20

Andre Dozzell models Ipswich Town's new away kit for 2019/20. Photo: Tom Archer / N�v� Studio

How many new signings do Ipswich Town need? Stuart Watson’s verdict, plus have your say

Ipswich Town are understood to be in pole position to sign 32-goal striker James Norwood when his Tranmere Rovers contract expires following Saturday's League Two Play-Off Final. Photo: PA

‘Ipswich thought it was time for a change – that went well’ - McCarthy takes another pop at Town

Mick McCarthy is now the Republic of Ireland boss - but is apparently still bitter about how his time at Portman Road ended. Picture: PA SPORT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Fears changes to £15m Whisstocks development will ‘kill the dream’

Julian Wells of FW Properties, pictured left,said the building was too big for prospective buyers Picture: GREGG BROWN

‘Barcelona’ shirt is back... and this time Ipswich Town should wear it more – Everything you need to know about new kits for 2019/20

Andre Dozzell models Ipswich Town's new away kit for 2019/20. Photo: Tom Archer / N�v� Studio

Norwich is doing well, but what have they won? A Milk Cup’ - Brazil says Town are still a bigger club than Canaries

Alan Brazil insisted that Ipswich Town are still a bigger club than Norwich City on his Talksport breakfast show. Picture: Talksport Twitter

‘Love the new kit so much I’ve somehow managed to order it twice’ – Town fans react to kit launch

Left to right; Luke Chambers, Charlotte Kellett, Jack Lankester, Amanda Crump and Andre Dozzell model Ipswich Town's new home kit for 2019/20. Photo: Tom Archer / Névé Studio

‘We are the future’ – Suffolk children quiz MP on climate change

The children at Wilby Primary School with Dr Dan Poulter, MP for Central Suffolk and North Ipswich Picture: WILBY PRIMARY SCHOOL
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists