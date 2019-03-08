Video

Norwich is doing well, but what have they won? A Milk Cup' - Brazil says Town are still a bigger club than Canaries

Alan Brazil insisted that Ipswich Town are still a bigger club than Norwich City on his Talksport breakfast show. Picture: Talksport Twitter Archant

Ipswich Town stalwart Alan Brazil taunted fierce rivals Norwich City on his Talksport breakfast show today - insisting that the Blues are still the bigger club.

"Ipswich are a bigger club than Norwich overall!"



"What have Norwich won? The Milk Cup!?"#ITFC legend Alan Brazil has something to say this morning that might interest #NCFC fans pic.twitter.com/VtkQUNxx86 — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) May 23, 2019

Brazil was teased by co-host Ally McCoist on his Thursday morning show about who is the biggest team in East Anglia, and the ex-Town striker insisted his beloved Ipswich still hold sway.

"Who is the biggest club, Ipswich or Norwich?' asked McCoist.

"At this moment in time, Ipswich. Ipswich is a bigger club overall. Of course they are," replied Brazil. "Norwich is doing well, but what have they won? A Milk Cup."

Of course, Town have a far richer history than their rivals, winning Division One, the FA Cup and the UEFA Cup, but in recent times the Canaries have had the upper hand, going unbeaten in the derby since 2009 and winning promotion to the Premier League last season.

In contrast, Town were relegated from the Championship after finishing rock bottom, and will play in the third tier of English football for the first time since 1957 next season.