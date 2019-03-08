Poll

'Barcelona' shirt is back... and this time they should wear it more - Everything you need to know about Ipswich Town's new kits for 2018/19

Andre Dozzell models Ipswich Town's new away kit for 2019/20. Photo: Tom Archer / N�v� Studio Archant

Ipswich Town have today revealed their new home and away kits for the 2019/20 season.

Left to right; Luke Chambers, Charlotte Kellett, Jack Lankester, Amanda Crump and Andre Dozzell model Ipswich Town's new home kit for 2019/20. Photo: Tom Archer / Névé Studio Left to right; Luke Chambers, Charlotte Kellett, Jack Lankester, Amanda Crump and Andre Dozzell model Ipswich Town's new home kit for 2019/20. Photo: Tom Archer / Névé Studio

Following negotiations, sponsors Magical Vegas have agreed to change their multi-coloured logo to all white for both kits. It's a refreshing return to tradition, with last season the first time in the club's history that a coloured logo had appeared.

Town have ditched white sleeves in favour of a more classic looking all blue home shirt. There is a subtle difference in the shade of blue used for the sleeves and main body. There is also a subtle chevron effect on the front panel.

Following feedback, the club have greatly reduced the amount of red in the home shirt. The adidas stripes on the shoulders and shorts are now white, as is the detailing on the sleeves and socks.

Meanwhile, the club says it has 'revived an all-time best seller' in putting a twist on their popular away shirt of 2015/16. The Blues' change strip once again bears a striking resemblance to the famous home kit of Barcelona.

Flynn Downes models Ipswich Town's new away kit for 2019/20. Photo: Tom Archer / Névé Studio Flynn Downes models Ipswich Town's new away kit for 2019/20. Photo: Tom Archer / Névé Studio

By including less blue in the design, and having burgundy shorts and socks, the club is confident that the team will be able to wear it more often. In 2015/16 there was fans frustration when it was only worn twice - at Blackburn and QPR - as referees regularly deemed it to clash with teams that wore blue.

Instead, the Blues often had to wear their third-choice orange kit. Again, the club will carry forwards this season's orange away kit as a third option.

Back in 15/16, it was yellow adidas stripes on the shoulders, but white stripes on the navy shorts. This time, all stripes are yellow in what is a more consistent away strip.

The club crest has been given burgundy detailing to fit in with the colour scheme.

For the first time ever, Town's ladies' team will be wearing the exact same kits as the men. As a result, captain Amanda Crump and team-mate Charlotte Kellett took part in the photo shoot. They were joined by Blues skipper Luke Chambers, Alan Judge, Toto Nsiala, Jack Lankester, Andre Dozzell and Flynn Downes.

Despite uncertainty over his future, Bartosz Bialkowski - the only senior keeper left at the club following Dean Gerken's release - is modelling the new keeper kits.

The home keeper kit is 'cool grey', while the away keeper kit is 'electric solar green'. Both, as is a theme with adidas this year, have a camouflage inspired print.

Luke Chambers models Ipswich Town's new home kit for 2019/20. Photo: Tom Archer / N�v� Studio Luke Chambers models Ipswich Town's new home kit for 2019/20. Photo: Tom Archer / N�v� Studio

Town's playing kits will continue to carry the EFL names and numbers, in partnership with the mental health charity Mind. The club have once again taken up the option to offer this range of charity partner branding to all fans who wish to have their shirts personalised.

On the backs of the shirts, below the number, will be the logo of the East Anglian Air Ambulance charity as they replace the East Anglian Children's Hospice.

The EAAA helped Town academy coach Shaun Whiter after he was the victim of a hit and run incident back in 2016 - one that ultimately saw him lose both legs.

Bartosz Bialkowski models Ipswich Town's new home goalkeeper kit for 2019/20. Photo: Tom Archer / Névé Studio Bartosz Bialkowski models Ipswich Town's new home goalkeeper kit for 2019/20. Photo: Tom Archer / Névé Studio

"These guys saved my life that night and I will always be grateful for that," he said. "We're a community club and to work with such an inspirational charity is a real honour."

EAAA are a charity that relies almost entirely on public donations and are aiming to become a 24/7 service at an extra cost of £1m a year. Town fans will be able to add the charity's logo to their replica shirts for a nominal fee.

The official back of shorts sponsor is Nicholas Estates for the second season.

Those wishing to see the kits in person for the first time can do so from 10am this morning in the Planet Blue superstore and in Town's marquee at the Suffolk Show next Wednesday and Thursday.

Fans can pre-order their own kit from 10am this morning at: www.itfcshop.com. Anyone pre-ordering before 3pm on Wednesday, July 3 will be entered into a prize draw to win one of a number of prizes that includes:

- A 2019/20 Ipswich Town season ticket;

- The chance to watch a first team training session and meet the manager and players;

Charlotte Kellett models Ipswich Town's new home kit for 2019/20. Photo: Tom Archer / N�v� Studio Charlotte Kellett models Ipswich Town's new home kit for 2019/20. Photo: Tom Archer / N�v� Studio

- One of 10 home shirts signed by the squad;

The key dates covering the kit launches are as follows:

- Thursday, June 13: Home kit pre-order collection/delivery;

- Saturday, June 15: Home kit available on general sale;

Alan Judge models Ipswich Town's new away kit for 2019/20. Photo: Tom Archer / N�v� Studio Alan Judge models Ipswich Town's new away kit for 2019/20. Photo: Tom Archer / N�v� Studio

- Thursday, July 4: Away kit pre-order collection/delivery;

- Saturday, July 6: Away kit available on general sale.

Town's current kit deal with adidas runs until the summer of 2022.

Bartosz Bialkowski models Ipswich Town's new away goalkeeper kit for 2019/20. Photo: Tom Archer / Névé Studio Bartosz Bialkowski models Ipswich Town's new away goalkeeper kit for 2019/20. Photo: Tom Archer / Névé Studio

Amanda Crump models Ipswich Town's new home kit for 2019/20. Photo: Tom Archer / Névé Studio Amanda Crump models Ipswich Town's new home kit for 2019/20. Photo: Tom Archer / Névé Studio

Toto Nsiala models Ipswich Town's new home kit for 2019/20. Photo: Tom Archer / N�v� Studio Toto Nsiala models Ipswich Town's new home kit for 2019/20. Photo: Tom Archer / N�v� Studio

Jack Lankester models Ipswich Town's new home kit for 2019/20. Photo: Tom Archer / Névé Studio Jack Lankester models Ipswich Town's new home kit for 2019/20. Photo: Tom Archer / Névé Studio

