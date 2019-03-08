Crump and Peskett at the double as Tractor Girls get first win of the season

Natasha Thomas celebrates with goalscorer Sophie Peskett in their 4-0 victory over Kent Football United Picture: ROSS HALLS Archant

Skipper Amanda Crump and teenage winger Sophie Peskett both notched braces as Ipswich Town Women secured their first three points of the season with a comprehensive 4-0 victory over Kent Football United at the Glentworth Club on Sunday.

Manager Joe Sheehan celebrates Town Women's 4-0 victory over Kent Football United Picture: ROSS HALLS

The Tractor Girls got off to the perfect start and were ahead inside five minutes. Kent goalkeeper Grace Taylor's attempted clearance ricocheted off of Town forward Natasha Thomas and fell perfectly to Peskett, who netted her first senior goal by finding the far corner with the help of a deflection.

Blues' captain Crump, who celebrated her 30th birthday the day before, then doubled Town's advantage a few minutes later. Zoe Cossey cut in from the right and her tame shot was surprisingly spilled by Taylor, with Crump on hand to toe into an open net.

Crump and Thomas then both went close to adding a third before Peskett had her head in hands as she hacked over with the goal gaping from two-yards following a pinpoint cross to the back-post from Cossey.

Sophie Peskett and Amanda Crump both notched braces as Town secured their first three points of the season with a comprehensive 4-0 victory over Kent Football United Picture: ROSS HALLS

However, the inevitable third goal did arrive soon after as Crump broke into the area under pressure and held her composure to slot underneath Taylor, giving the Tractor Girls a three-goal lead at the break.

The Blues picked up where they left off in the second-half and could have been four goals to the good soon after the restart but after dancing into the area, Crump was denied her hat-trick by a strong low save from Taylor.

Town boss Joe Sheehan then introduced young forwards Zoe Barratt and Maddie Biggs in an attempt to kill the game off and it wasn't long before they had an impact.

Amanda Crump celebrates her goal with Natasha Thomas and Sophie Peskett in their 4-0 victory over Kent Football United Picture: ROSS HALLS

Peskett laid the ball on a plate across the six-yard box but neither of the young duo were able to turn home after a scramble in the area. Shortly after, Barratt released Biggs through on goal but she was denied excellently by Taylor in the Kent net.

The incredibly impressive Peskett then rounded off an exceptional afternoon with her second goal of the day as Biggs fed it into the path of the Town winger, who turned on a dime and slotted low under the goalkeeper.

The result sees the Tractor Girls move up to third in the table ahead of Wednesday night's East Anglian derby against Norwich City at the Goldstar Ground, Felixstowe (7.45pm).