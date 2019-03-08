Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 23°C

min temp: 14°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

Dangerous going forward with a deadly left boot - Garbutt should make a big impression at Town

PUBLISHED: 11:06 12 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:11 12 July 2019

Luke Garbutt celebrates scoring Colchester's second-half equaliser at Preston in a 1-1 draw, in 2013. That was one of U's reporter Carl Marston's 10 highlights of that season. Picture: PAGEPIX

Luke Garbutt celebrates scoring Colchester's second-half equaliser at Preston in a 1-1 draw, in 2013. That was one of U's reporter Carl Marston's 10 highlights of that season. Picture: PAGEPIX

PAGEPIX LTD 07976 935738

Football writer Carl Marston watched every one of Luke Garbutt's 20 appearances for Colchester United, back in the 2013-14 season. Garbutt is set to sign for Town, on a season-long loan from Everton. Here are Carl's impressions.

I was very impressed with Luke Garbutt, when he turned up at Colchester United as an enthusiastic 20-year-old, on loan from Everton in September, 2013.

Many loan players you tend to forget, over the years, often because they fail to hit it off at their new temporary club, or just never make an impression following a switch from a bigger parent club.

The younger ones can often feel lost, and find it difficult to settle in a first-team environment after being used to the 'comforts' and 'safety' of the Academy back at their higher-profile club.

But Garbutt was not one of those - in fact, he was one of the main success stories of Colchester United's use of the loan system, over the last decade.

MORE: Garbutt set to sign for Town

Garbutt made his U's debut the day after signing, from Goodison Park, and proceeded to make an immediate impression with a very mature-looking performance as a left-back in a 1-1 draw at Bradford City.

Luke Garbutt scores a terrific equaliser for Colchester United at Preston, during a loan spell in 2013. He is due to sign on loan for Ipswich. Picture: PAGEPIXLuke Garbutt scores a terrific equaliser for Colchester United at Preston, during a loan spell in 2013. He is due to sign on loan for Ipswich. Picture: PAGEPIX

The U's were in League One at the time, but struggling a little under manager Joe Dunne.

You may also want to watch:

Garbutt gave them some much-needed quality down the left-flank, strong defensively while being very dangerous as an attacking outlet, running with freedom and without fear.

He delivered a good ball from the wing - he was not one to waste a cross, even though he had only turned 20 that May, and whose only previous first-team experience had been on loan at League Two outfit Cheltenham Town two years earlier, at the age of 18.

He was also equipped with a quality free-kick - always a big asset for any team.

MORE: Watch Town's training highlights from Germany

Luke Garbutt, set to sign for Ipswich Town, celebrates scoring for Colchester United against Crewe, six years ago. Picture: GREGG BROWNLuke Garbutt, set to sign for Ipswich Town, celebrates scoring for Colchester United against Crewe, six years ago. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Garbutt initially arrived at Colchester on a one-month loan, but it was not surprising that his stay was extended.

He bagged three goals in 20 appearances, including a superb equaliser in a 1-1 draw at Preston North End on November 23, 2013.

In fact, at the end of the season, I included Garbutt's superb goal at Deepdale as one of my 10 highlights of the 2013-14 season.

He also scored in the FA Cup against Sheffield United, and in a home defeat at Crewe.

Dunne was delighted to extend Garbutt's loan stay still further, in January, but he only played one more game (a 4-2 win at Carlisle) before being recalled by Everton due to an injury crisis.

U's fans have fond memories of Garbutt and so, hopefully, will Town supporters over the coming months.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘I don’t think I deserved it’ - Lavenham tearoom owner reacts to zero food hygiene scoring

Munnings Tearoom in Lavenham is in the Crooked House Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Aqua Park Suffolk to shut ‘permanently’

Aqua Park Suffolk at Alton Water, near Ipswich, is shutting for a second year in a row due to blue-green algae Picture: AQUA PARKS GROUP

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with move for versatile Northern Irish defender

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Dundalk defender Cameron Dummigan, pictured during his time with Oldham. Picture: PA

Man who died in A14 crash at Rougham is named by police

Kieran Mayhew, 37, of Southcourt in Aylesbury, died following a crash on the A14 at Rougham Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Lambert plays down – but doesn’t completely rule out – Daryl Murphy return

Daryl Murphy (front) has reportedly been transfer listed by Nottingham Forest. Photo: PA

Most Read

‘I don’t think I deserved it’ - Lavenham tearoom owner reacts to zero food hygiene scoring

Munnings Tearoom in Lavenham is in the Crooked House Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Aqua Park Suffolk to shut ‘permanently’

Aqua Park Suffolk at Alton Water, near Ipswich, is shutting for a second year in a row due to blue-green algae Picture: AQUA PARKS GROUP

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with move for versatile Northern Irish defender

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Dundalk defender Cameron Dummigan, pictured during his time with Oldham. Picture: PA

Man who died in A14 crash at Rougham is named by police

Kieran Mayhew, 37, of Southcourt in Aylesbury, died following a crash on the A14 at Rougham Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Lambert plays down – but doesn’t completely rule out – Daryl Murphy return

Daryl Murphy (front) has reportedly been transfer listed by Nottingham Forest. Photo: PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Suffolk firefighters come to the rescue of steam locomotive in Ipswich

Mayflower is topped up by Suffolk Fire and Rescue at Ipswich station. Picture: DEAN BARNES

‘I felt imprisoned by my anxieties’ - teenager battles to rebuild life after mental health units

Sasha is back home after being on mental health units for around a year Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

Ed Sheeran’s ‘shout out’ to Ipswich in new song with Eminem and 50 Cent

Ed Sheeran mentions Ipswich in his new track with rap superstars Eminem and 50 Cent Picture: PA Wire/PA Images

Secondary school offers minibus places to children facing transport dilemma

Parents protesting over proposals for children from Kedington to walk two and a half miles to Samuel Ward Academy in Haverhill Picture: LUCILLE WHITING

Dangerous going forward with a deadly left boot – Garbutt should make a big impression at Town

Luke Garbutt celebrates scoring Colchester's second-half equaliser at Preston in a 1-1 draw, in 2013. That was one of U's reporter Carl Marston's 10 highlights of that season. Picture: PAGEPIX
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists