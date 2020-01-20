Opinion

Fuller Flavour: I'm no idiot, Paul - I just care about my club

Luke Chambers does his customary celebration for the away fans after the win at Tranmere Rovers. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

It's been a decent couple of away results to back up the win over Accrington - particularly on two difficult surfaces - to seemingly get our season back on track, writes Karl Fuller.

Paul Lambert celebrates the win at Tranmere Rovers - but please don't call Karl an idiot, Paul! Picture: PAGEPIX LTD Paul Lambert celebrates the win at Tranmere Rovers - but please don't call Karl an idiot, Paul! Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

What pleases me as much as the seven points gained is the continuation of a settled side and formation. It's what we've been crying out for and cannot be any coincidence that a settled line-up and cohesive unit is now starting to get results.

It creatives a happier fanbase with much more positivity and surely this can only be good for all concerned for some difficult fixtures that lay ahead. It's a shame therefore that Paul Lambert still had to make some unnecessary comments after Saturday's game about 'idiots' who went over the top with their negativity during the prolonged bad run through November and December.

I've been critical at times through this very column. Maybe Lambert reads this on a Tuesday and I'm one of those idiots? I'd like to think that those of us that were critical were so for a reason because of how much we care about the club and its direction.

I treat the club like I do my kids. As much as I love them and 99% of the time, I'm happy with them, there will always come a time that I'll question their choices or behaviour if things are not right.

The remarks do remind me of the end of the Mick McCarthy days and really need a line drawn under them. It's not that they upset me - far from it. I just think we should now move forward together as one and take the positives of the last week forward.

I often look back at what I wrote a year ago to see how things change and this time last year, following a 2-0 defeat at Blackburn, I wrote about how we did not have the quality to come back in games once we fell behind.

Up to that game, we had only come from behind to get anything out of a game on four occasions and only once, was it to take all three points (a 3-2 win at Swansea City). I did go on to write about however bad things were on the pitch, how great Lambert was for us off it.

The damaged playing surface at Tranmere Rovers Picture Pagepix The damaged playing surface at Tranmere Rovers Picture Pagepix

It was also this time last year that we had the news that he would remain with us even if relegated, which of course has proven true.

When we fell behind at Tranmere, I feared the worst as they were the only League One side to date who were yet to drop any points from winning positions. They had previously won all five of their games in which they'd taken the lead.

Yes, this sort of run is there to be ended, but it showed what we were up against. Unlike a year ago, we have proven now that we can recover from going behind to win games, we just need that feeling we had with Lambert a year ago back.

Emyr Huws gets away from Neil Danns at Tranmere Rovers Picture Pagepix Emyr Huws gets away from Neil Danns at Tranmere Rovers Picture Pagepix

Looking much further back on another Town memory, it is 31 years ago to the day since Sergei Baltacha made his Ipswich debut. It was Saturday January 21, 1989 when the USSR international became the first-ever Soviet to play in English Football.

The sweeper, signed by John Duncan, was played out on the wing on his debut which was very bizarre to see. I was sat in the lower Cobbold stand as Town beat Stoke City 5-1 on a playing surface that was far worse than what we saw at Tranmere on Saturday.

The former Dynamo Kiev star, who played 46 times for his country, even scored on his debut but failed to settle with Ipswich having constantly been played out of position. He joined Scottish outfit St Johnstone after just 30 appearances.

The Ipswich players come out onto the sand covered pitch at Tranmere Rovers to warm up. Picture Pagepix The Ipswich players come out onto the sand covered pitch at Tranmere Rovers to warm up. Picture Pagepix

Back to current days and we welcome Lincoln City back to Portman Road on Saturday for the second time this season with a bit of a score to settle following our 5-3 loss away at The Imps during the festive period. With our step up in form recently and a settled side and system, I see no reason why we cannot exact revenge.