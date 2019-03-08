In-form keeper Holy dubbed the 'confidence killer' ahead of return to Gillingham

Tomas Holy has kept five clean sheets in eight games for Ipswich Town. Photo: Ross Halls Archant

Ipswich Town keeper Tomas Holy is in 'incredible' form heading back to his former club Gillingham today, according to team-mate James Norwood.

Tomas Holy makes a save late in the first half against Shrewsbury Town. Photo: Steve Waller Tomas Holy makes a save late in the first half against Shrewsbury Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Holy made two important saves in last weekend's goalless home draw with Doncaster, then pulled off three smart stops in Tuesday night's 1-0 win at MK Dons as Paul Lambert's men extended their unbeaten League One start to eight games.

"Big Tommy was incredible the other night," said Norwood, when asked about the 6ft 9in Czech keeper, who spent two years at Priestfield before making a Bosman free transfer switch to Portman Road this summer.

"He's made some really important saves for us at crucial times. Even before this week there was the one just before half-time against Shrewsbury.

"He's a massive fella in that goal and when he's in this form he can be really difficult to beat."

Asked what it's like facing Holy in training, Norwood said: "Not enjoyable! He's a confidence killer for a striker. He's just so daunting in goal. His presence is huge.

"If you can score past him you know you're going to be able to score past a lot of goalkeepers at this level."

Tomas Holy braces himself as he makes a second half save against Doncaster. Photo: Steve Waller Tomas Holy braces himself as he makes a second half save against Doncaster. Photo: Steve Waller

Town are looking to equal a club-record run of five successive league clean sheets this afternoon - something that last happened in 2013 and again in 1996.

"We score goals as a team and we defend as a team," said Norwood. "The way the gaffer wants us to press, myself, Kayden (Jackson), (Will) Keano or Jordan (Roberts) are going to be the first line of defence.

"We win together and we lose together, that's the same when it comes to scoring goals and keeping clean sheets."

Tomas Holy receives instructions from Ipswich Town keeper coach Jimmy Walker. Photo: Pagepix Tomas Holy receives instructions from Ipswich Town keeper coach Jimmy Walker. Photo: Pagepix

He added: "There's a good feel about the place, but we're staying level-headed.

"The longer you go unbeaten the harder you are to beat. If we can go 10 or 11 games unbeaten then teams are going to start saying 'how do you beat Ipswich?' You do need that fear factor.

"People are going to give 10/15% extra against us because they want to come to a club like Ipswich. It's up to us to raise our levels against them and so far we've been doing that.

"We've broken our season up into little blocks and we focus on those as small goals. We're not looking too far ahead."