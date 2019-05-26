Video

Ipswich Town A-Z: H is for Matt Holland

Matt Holland celebrates his goal against Derby County in his last game for the club back in 2003. Picture: Alex Severn/Professional Sport

Over the course of the off-season, we'll be bringing you some superb nostalgia videos looking at the A-Z of Ipswich Town.

Today we arrive at the letter H - which in our countdown is legendary former Town skipper Matt Holland.

Holland, one of the best midfield signings Town ever made, arrived from Bournemouth in the summer of 1997.

He would go on to make more than 300 appearances for the Blues, scoring 45 goals and leading Town to the Premier League in that famous play-off final win over Barnsley in 2000.

Holland left the Blues for Charlton in 2003, where he finished his career.

