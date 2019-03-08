E-edition Read the EADT online edition
'There's no pressure... so we'll wait and see' - Lambert coy on chances of re-signing Ward

PUBLISHED: 13:00 04 November 2019

Town midfielder Grant Ward had a loan spell at Rotherham in 2015-16 season from Tottenham

Town midfielder Grant Ward had a loan spell at Rotherham in 2015-16 season from Tottenham

PA Archive/PA Images

Paul Lambert would not be drawn on whether Grant Ward could have a future at Ipswich Town.

Grant Ward is helped off the pitch in some discomfort at Loftus Road Picture PagepixGrant Ward is helped off the pitch in some discomfort at Loftus Road Picture Pagepix

The winger was released in the summer when his contract expired but has continued to train with the club as he completes his rehabilitation following a knee ligament injury suffered at QPR on Boxing Day.

Rotherham manager Paul Warne retains an interest in a player who spent time on loan with the Millers earlier in his career, but recently stated he 'has a feeling' Ward may be set for an Ipswich return.

Lambert gave nothing away, though.

"Wardy's situation is what it is, it's the same as Freddie," he said.

"The two lads have done great to be knocking the ball about again and it's a big mental barrier, getting over that.

"Let the lads get rehabbed the right way, there's no pressure, so we'll wait and see."

Speaking recently, Warne said: "I try to stay away from signing players who have been here before but Grant is a little bit different in that he was very young when he first came here.

"He's coming through a bad injury but then a couple of the lads I signed in the summer have been through that as well.

"I did speak to Wardy a few weeks ago, just touching base with him to see where he's at. He's now running on the grass and all that.

"He still hasn't got anything. I wouldn't be surprised if, when he's fit, Ipswich re-engage and re-sign him. That's sort of what I get a feel of.

"If he does reach out to me - because I don't want to hassle him like a stalker - and say he'd consider coming here or wants to have a chat, I'd definitely meet him. 100 per cent.

"Whether I'd have the funds to do anything... I'd have to 'green light' that with the chairman. If it's something I could do. I would be keen on doing it, yeah."

