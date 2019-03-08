‘It may be a weird thing to say but we don’t want the season to end’ - Nsiala

Toto Nsiala impressed for Ipswich Town at the weekend. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com © Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town defender Toto Nsiala doesn’t want the season to end.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Toto Nsiala rises above Jordy de Wijs but it was the Hull City player who got his head to the ball to clear in this first half Town attack. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Toto Nsiala rises above Jordy de Wijs but it was the Hull City player who got his head to the ball to clear in this first half Town attack. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

The centre-half, signed from Shrewsbury in the summer, impressed at the heart of the Ipswich defence in the Blues’ 2-0 defeat by Hull at the weekend, in what was just his third league start of Paul Lambert’s time as Town boss.

The Blues have won just three times this season and relegation could be sealed as soon as the visit to Brentford a week today, but Nsiala insists the players remain up for every game.

When asked if he would be happy if a desperate season was ended now, he replied: “No, not really. You would think that the lads want this over and done with and go into next season but they are not.

MORE: ‘I know how to deal with it... I’ve told Jack not to worry and get it right’ - Bishop’s advice to Lankester

“Every Friday everyone is up for it, they want to play games, they want to do well and want to win and it kills us.

“It may be a weird thing to say but we don’t want to season to end, we want to win games.”

The defender was pleased to be involved again, having been in-and-out of the side for much of the season, and fully intends to be at the club next season in League One.

“The game summed up our season,” Nsiala said of the loss to Hull.

Paul Hurst went to former club Shrewsbury Town to recruit Toto Nsiala and Jon Nolan for a combined £2m. Photo: ITFC Paul Hurst went to former club Shrewsbury Town to recruit Toto Nsiala and Jon Nolan for a combined £2m. Photo: ITFC

“They had three shots on target, we had six. Two of theirs went in and two of ours were blocked on the line.

MORE: Hull yet to decide on the future of Ipswich loanee Keane

“It feels like nothing is dropping for us and we are conceding as well.

“That is what it has been like most games.

“Being involved is good but I’m not enjoying it. I don’t enjoy when we come off the pitch and we have been beat, or drawn, when we should have won.

“Whatever happens I will be here next season.”

On the Ipswich Town supporters, who have backed their side throughout what has been a bitterly disappointing campaign, Nsiala said: “We will brush ourselves down and go again.

MORE: The Verdict: ‘Don’t worry about a thing, cause every little thing, is gonna be alright’… hopefully

“Honestly, I have never seen anything like this the way everyone keeps going looking to put smiles on people’s faces.

“I didn’t think (the atmosphere was flat). I thought it was brilliant for a team where we are.

“I don’t understand how it is possible with the support we get when we lose. They are still positive. I really appreciate the support.”