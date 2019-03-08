Snow

Snow

max temp: 7°C

min temp: -1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

‘It may be a weird thing to say but we don’t want the season to end’ - Nsiala

PUBLISHED: 12:00 03 April 2019 | UPDATED: 12:39 03 April 2019

Toto Nsiala impressed for Ipswich Town at the weekend. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Toto Nsiala impressed for Ipswich Town at the weekend. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town defender Toto Nsiala doesn’t want the season to end.

Toto Nsiala rises above Jordy de Wijs but it was the Hull City player who got his head to the ball to clear in this first half Town attack. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COMToto Nsiala rises above Jordy de Wijs but it was the Hull City player who got his head to the ball to clear in this first half Town attack. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

The centre-half, signed from Shrewsbury in the summer, impressed at the heart of the Ipswich defence in the Blues’ 2-0 defeat by Hull at the weekend, in what was just his third league start of Paul Lambert’s time as Town boss.

The Blues have won just three times this season and relegation could be sealed as soon as the visit to Brentford a week today, but Nsiala insists the players remain up for every game.

When asked if he would be happy if a desperate season was ended now, he replied: “No, not really. You would think that the lads want this over and done with and go into next season but they are not.

MORE: ‘I know how to deal with it... I’ve told Jack not to worry and get it right’ - Bishop’s advice to Lankester

“Every Friday everyone is up for it, they want to play games, they want to do well and want to win and it kills us.

“It may be a weird thing to say but we don’t want to season to end, we want to win games.”

The defender was pleased to be involved again, having been in-and-out of the side for much of the season, and fully intends to be at the club next season in League One.

“The game summed up our season,” Nsiala said of the loss to Hull.

Paul Hurst went to former club Shrewsbury Town to recruit Toto Nsiala and Jon Nolan for a combined £2m. Photo: ITFCPaul Hurst went to former club Shrewsbury Town to recruit Toto Nsiala and Jon Nolan for a combined £2m. Photo: ITFC

“They had three shots on target, we had six. Two of theirs went in and two of ours were blocked on the line.

MORE: Hull yet to decide on the future of Ipswich loanee Keane

“It feels like nothing is dropping for us and we are conceding as well.

“That is what it has been like most games.

“Being involved is good but I’m not enjoying it. I don’t enjoy when we come off the pitch and we have been beat, or drawn, when we should have won.

“Whatever happens I will be here next season.”

On the Ipswich Town supporters, who have backed their side throughout what has been a bitterly disappointing campaign, Nsiala said: “We will brush ourselves down and go again.

MORE: The Verdict: ‘Don’t worry about a thing, cause every little thing, is gonna be alright’… hopefully

“Honestly, I have never seen anything like this the way everyone keeps going looking to put smiles on people’s faces.

“I didn’t think (the atmosphere was flat). I thought it was brilliant for a team where we are.

“I don’t understand how it is possible with the support we get when we lose. They are still positive. I really appreciate the support.”

Most Read

Time called on another Suffolk pub as mountain of debt revealed

The Hadleigh Ram has announced its closure.

Armed police swoop on road near Ipswich station

Armed police and dog units are at the scene in Burrell Road, near its junction with Willoughby Road Picture: ARCHANT

Two popular Suffolk pubs close suddenly

The Lavenham Greyhound pub, near Sudbury Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Ipswich game at Bolton in doubt as Wanderers matchday staff reportedly threaten strike

Bolton Wanderers once again face a winding up order over an unpaid tax bill on Wednesday. Photo: PA

Have you seen 15-year-old Freddie from Bury St Edmunds?

Freddie Taylor, 15, has gone missing from Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Most Read

Time called on another Suffolk pub as mountain of debt revealed

The Hadleigh Ram has announced its closure.

Armed police swoop on road near Ipswich station

Armed police and dog units are at the scene in Burrell Road, near its junction with Willoughby Road Picture: ARCHANT

Two popular Suffolk pubs close suddenly

The Lavenham Greyhound pub, near Sudbury Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Ipswich game at Bolton in doubt as Wanderers matchday staff reportedly threaten strike

Bolton Wanderers once again face a winding up order over an unpaid tax bill on Wednesday. Photo: PA

Have you seen 15-year-old Freddie from Bury St Edmunds?

Freddie Taylor, 15, has gone missing from Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Missing teens Freddie and Jamie ‘could be together in London’

Freddie Taylor (left) and Jamie Stevens (right) are believed to be together in London Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Mum left ‘embarrassed’ by cafe’s comment after she breastfed daughter there

Prairie Zephaniah and her daughter Dekota were out enjoying drinks at Caffe Dominic and Piccolo Deli in Clacton. Picture: PRAIRIE ZEPHANIA

Elkie Brooks cancels Ipswich Regent concert

Elkie Brooks, who has been forced to cancel her Ipswich Regent concert, on Thursday because of a stomach bug Photo: Regent

SIL preview: ‘The biggest Houdini act of all time’... Grundisburgh boss Mickey Squirrell

SIL preview

Funding confirmed for new special education needs school in Ipswich

Members of the Suffolk Parent Carer Network have backed the plans. (L-R) Anne Humphrys, Lucy Buckle, Sue Willgoss and Joanna Hammond Picture: SUFFOLK PARENT CARER NETWORK
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists