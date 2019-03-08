Partly Cloudy

‘I know how to deal with it... I’ve told Jack not to worry and get it right’ - Bishop’s advice to Lankester

PUBLISHED: 17:00 01 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:14 01 April 2019

Teddy Bishop has offered advice to Jack Lankester. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Teddy Bishop has offered advice to Jack Lankester. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Archant

Teddy Bishop believes he is now mentally prepared to handle niggling injuries and has offered advice to Jack Lankester as the youngster deals with his back problem.

Teddy Bishop missed Saturday's game with Hull with an ankle problem. PICTURE: STEVE WALLERTeddy Bishop missed Saturday's game with Hull with an ankle problem. PICTURE: STEVE WALLER

Bishop, who has endured a torrid time with injuries over the last three seasons, has shown signs he is back to his best in recent weeks but missed Saturday’s loss to Hull with an ankle problem.

Boss Paul Lambert doesn’t expect the midfielder to be sidelined for too long, with Bishop believing he is in a better place to deal with bumps in the road given his experiences over the last three years.

“It’s made me stronger. I know giving up isn’t an option,” Bishop said.

MORE: Hull yet to decide on the future of Ipswich loanee Keane

“You have to keep going through the bad times and the good times. I think I’ve dealt with most of the bad times well and now I’m here, back fit, I just want to keep going.

“If I was to pick up a niggle now I know how to deal with it so that won’t bother me as much as maybe it would have two years ago or even last year when I was still getting injuries.

“I’ll be much stronger.”

Lankester is sidelined with a back injury which is likely to keep him out for the rest of the season, with the teenager yet to resume full training with the first-team and currently working with the club’s medical staff.

Jack Lankester is currently out with a back injury. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COMJack Lankester is currently out with a back injury. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

MORE: The Verdict: ‘Don’t worry about a thing, cause every little thing, is gonna be alright’… hopefully

“I feel I can now give advice to young players who are in my situation,” Bishop said.

“I’ve spoken to Jack Lankester and told him not to worry about it, get it right and not rush back. Especially at his age.

“He’ll be fine.

“He’s a great year, breaking through, and it’s exciting times for him in the team.

“Whether he plays again this year I’m not too sure but I think he just needs to make sure he’s 100 per cent right before he gets back out there.”

Speaking last week regarding Lankester, who has a stress fracture in his back, Lambert said: “I would doubt that he will play again this season.

MORE: Boss Lambert remains fully committed to a future with Ipswich

Teddy Bishop has signed a new contract with Ipswich Town. Picture: ITFCTeddy Bishop has signed a new contract with Ipswich Town. Picture: ITFC

“I think he’s got another scan on his back in three weeks and we’ll look at that and see how that’s healing.

“If it’s getting fully healed then [he may be back] but there’s no way I can put pressure on that kid and say, ‘OK, you play the last three games’. We have to have him totally right.”

Ipswich have now lost Matthew Pennington to a season-ending ankle injury, while Jon Nolan left the defeat by Hull with an Achilles problem.

