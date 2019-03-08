Town eye move for Colchester full-back Vincent-Young

Kane Vincent-Young in action for Colchester United last season. Photo: Steve Waller © Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town are eyeing up a move for versatile Colchester United full-back Kane Vincent-Young.

Kane Vincent-Young celebrates scoring against Forest Green Rovers. Photo: Pagepix Kane Vincent-Young celebrates scoring against Forest Green Rovers. Photo: Pagepix

The 23-year-old was on trial with the Blues last summer but Paul Hurst, who could have snapped him on a free at that time, decided against offering terms and Vincent-Young subsequently signed a new two-year deal with the U's.

He was linked with newly-promoted Championship clubs Luton and Charlton last week, but a move never materialised before the deadline for second-tier clubs to complete their incoming business by.

That has left League One clubs in pole position to pounce for a player who, after racking up more than 100 senior appearances by the age of 23, looks ready to follow in the footsteps of Frankie Kent and Sammie Szmodics by moving up the pyramid.

Kane Vincent-Young celebrates scoring against Cheltenham Town. Photo: Steve Waller Kane Vincent-Young celebrates scoring against Cheltenham Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Released by Tottenham in 2014, Vincent-Young joined Colchester's academy and quickly graduated into the first-team.

He's right-footed, and is primarily a right-back, but spent most of last season playing as left-back for a Colchester side who narrowly missed out on a play-off place.

Strong, quick and skilful, Vincent-Young is also capable of playing further up the pitch and that versatility will appeal to Blues boss Paul Lambert as he looks to add some depth to his injury-hit squad.

Right-back looks an area of the squad that Lambert feels needs strengthening, with Josh Emmanuel firmly out of the picture and the Blues boss having previously said that he sees Janoi Donacien as more of a centre-back.

Lambert has said he wants to add three players to his squad before the transfer deadline of Monday, September 2.

Left-winger Luke Garbutt limped off with a knee problem in yesterday's 1-1 home draw with Sunderland to join a lengthy injury list that includes Toto Nsiala, Jon Nolan, Teddy Bishop, Gwion Edwards, Jack Lankester, Freddie Sears and Tristan Nydam.

The Blues boss recently pulled the plug on a loan deal for Millwall striker Tom Elliott at the medical stage and would appear to want a winger given he held talks with Danny Mayor - who chose to sign for Plymouth - earlier this summer.