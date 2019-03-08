Bialkowski undergoing Millwall medical after fee is agreed with Ipswich

Bartosz Bialkowski applauding fans after the 3-2 victory over Leeds. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM © Copyright Stephen Waller

Bartosz Bialkowski is close to completing a move to Championship Millwall, we understand.

Bialkowski has won three player-of-the-year awards at Portman Road. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Bialkowski has won three player-of-the-year awards at Portman Road. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

The Lions have been leading the race for the Poland international over the last two weeks, contacting the Blues last weekend to make an offer for the 31-year-old.

It's understood a bid has now been accepted, with terms to be agreed and a medical undertaken later this afternoon.

Four clubs are understood to have contacted the Blues regarding Bialkowski this summer, with Millwall the only side to make a firm offer.

Town turned down an offer of £3million for Bialkowski last summer before the Pole signed a new contract, with a valuation of around £1.5million placed on his this summer.

Bialkowski is one of the Blues' highest earners despite taking a wage cut in the wake of the Blues' relegation and, despite being happy and settled in Suffolk, is keen to play at the highest level possible in a bid to regain his place in the Poland squad.

Ipswich have already signed goalkeeper Tomas Holy from Gillingham this summer and, in the event of Bialkowski's departure, would be looking to recruit another senior goalkeeper with Remi Matthews of Bolton a likely target.

Speaking yesterday, general manager of football operations Lee O'Neill confirmed the interest in the three-time player-of-the-year and also admitted a number of other Ipswich players had been the subject of enquiries this summer.

"Naturally there will be a lot of interest in Bart because he's been one of our best players for a number of seasons," O'Neill said.

"There is a lot of interest in him but, as per football, you never know what's going to happen.

"There could be offers in, if not he could be here to start pre-season and be ready to go.

"Bart's a professional player and his heart is with Ipswich Town football club and it has been for a number of years. I know he wants to work hard and play football - that's definitely his priority.

"If we feel there is an offer that is good for Ipswich Town Football Club then obviously it might go further.

"If there isn't then he's an Ipswich Town player, contracted to the club, and he'll be here ready to work for pre-season.

"There have been a number of enquiries, not just in Bart but in other players but that's as far as it's gone at the moment."