Burton and Doncaster interest could see Murphy head to League One with Ipswich return unlikely

PUBLISHED: 10:34 07 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:34 07 August 2019

Daryl Murphy is now aged 36. He started 21 games for Nottingham Forest last season. Photo: PA

Former Ipswich Town striker Daryl Murphy is subject of transfer interest from League One but a return to Portman Road is unlikely for the popular Irishman, we understand.

Daryl Murphy scored 27 goals in 2014/15 as Ipswich Town secured a Championship play-off place. Photo: Pagepix LtdDaryl Murphy scored 27 goals in 2014/15 as Ipswich Town secured a Championship play-off place. Photo: Pagepix Ltd

Murphy, 36, is out in the cold at Nottingham Forest and a departure from the City Ground is likely in the coming weeks.

He could still move on before the deadline for Championship clubs passes tomorrow, but the feeling is a move into the third tier is most likely for a player who scored 67 goals during his 225 Ipswich appearances.

It's understood Burton Albion, Doncaster Rovers and Bolton Wanderers have all contacted Forest regarding the veteran forward, but the Blues are not thought to have made a move at this stage.

MORE: Three still the target for Lambert and Evans as Ipswich look to do business in 'slow' transfer market

When asked about Murphy last month, Ipswich boss Paul Lambert said: "The lad was a good player but I don't know because he's older now.

"Money-wise you never know until wages get put on the table, but people need to get their heads round that we won't be getting masses.

"That's not a problem. The club has spent a hell of a lot of money over the years, but we've got the young guys coming through the academy. We're a good side, even though they're young.

MORE: Ipswich Town are playing by different financial rules in League One - a guide to SCMP

"I'm really happy with the guys and the way they've performed but if we can try and get one or two in to give them a boost then we will try."

Lambert has added James Norwood to his striking ranks this summer, with Ellis Harrison being sold to Portsmouth.

A move for Millwall striker Tom Elliott fell through last week due to complications with his medical.

