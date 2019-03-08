Video

Injury-victim Adeyemi returns to Ipswich Town training but Lambert won’t rush midfielder’s comeback

Tom Adeyemi's time at Ipswich Town has been plagued by injury. Photo: ITFC Archant

Tom Adeyemi has trained with the Ipswich Town first-team for the first time since Paul Lambert’s arrival at the club.

Tom Adeyemi holds his head at Leeds after a missed chance Picture Pagepix Tom Adeyemi holds his head at Leeds after a missed chance Picture Pagepix

Adeyemi, a summer signing in 2017, has not played for the Blues since the October of that year due to an Achilles injury which ultimately required surgery.

He’s made just five appearances for the club in total.

The midfielder, who is out of contract this summer, was back with the first-team today but Lambert won’t be rushing the 27-year-old back into match action.

“Tom trained for the first time since we’ve been here really and, prior to that, he’s not done too much,” Lambert said.

“There’s no pressure from me on him because he’s been out for a hell of a long time. As long as there’s no adverse reaction or problem, we’ll monitor him until the end of the season.

“There’s no point rushing him because he’s not played for 15 months. He and Emyr are just glad to be back playing football.”

Lambert added: “I know Tom from before (when they were together at Norwich) and he’s made a career for himself.

Adeyemi last played for Ipswich in September 2017. PICTURE: STEVE WALLER Adeyemi last played for Ipswich in September 2017. PICTURE: STEVE WALLER

“He’s been unfortunate with injuries but I know what he can do. He’s a top guy as well. I don’t know what the situation with his future is.”

On Emyr Huws, who made his playing return for the Blues’ Under 23s last week, Lambert said: “He’s missed a few days, but that wasn’t to do with the problem he’s had before.

“I don’t think it’s anything to be alarmed about.

“He got through the game and it’s not a problem with his knee or anything.”