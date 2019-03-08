Thunderstorms

Ipswich Town pull the plug on Bialkowski switch to Millwall following medical disagreement

PUBLISHED: 12:44 25 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:58 25 June 2019

Bartosz Bialkowski has spent five seasons at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town have pulled the plug on Bartosz Bialkowski's transfer to Millwall after a disagreement over the results of his medical.

Bartosz Bialkowski in pre-season training today. Picture: ROSS HALLSBartosz Bialkowski in pre-season training today. Picture: ROSS HALLS

The two clubs agreed a fee for the 31-year-old - believed to be in the region of £900k - before the Pole underwent a routine examination last Thursday.

It's understood that Millwall, flagging up a minor issue with an old knee injury, then tried to renegotiate the deal.

Town entered into those discussions, but in the end decided the change in price was too great given Bialkowski's history of barely missing a game through injury.

Bialkowski has reported back for the first two days of pre-season at Playford Road and, speaking earlier today, Blues boss Paul Lambert said there was 'a huge chance' the Pole would remain a Town player by the time the League One campaign starts in August.

Speaking to media earlier today, Millwall boss Neil Harris said: "We agreed a substantial fee with Ipswich for Bart. He was in my office, paperwork was signed and agreed, terms were agreed with the player.

"He's a fantastic character, real nice lad. Everything was okay with Ipswich, but there was a complication with the medical, which has led to complications with the deal.

"As we stand at the moment the deal is off."

Lambert said: "You only move if the club lets you move. The club has got the hold. Bart has been great. I had a chat with him yesterday and he was really fine, no problem.

"He's really focussed and is our player and will continue to do his best for the football club."

Town released long-serving keeper Dean Gerken at the end of last season and have signed Tomas Holy from Gillingham on a Bosman free transfer.

"There's no number one at the minute - they have to fight," said Lambert. "Bart and Tomas have to fight. Whoever plays the best, they play.

"Anything could happen between now and the end of the season. Somebody could get injured, somebody might have bad form, you can't guarantee anything.

"There won't be any favours or players who are always going to play."

