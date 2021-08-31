News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Colchester confirm Dobra loan move

Author Picture Icon

Andy Warren

Published: 5:30 PM August 31, 2021    Updated: 5:34 PM August 31, 2021
Armando Dobra goes on a mazy run at Colchester United

Ipswich Town have loaned Armando Dobra to Colchester United - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Armando Dobra's loan move to Colchester United has been confirmed.

The 20-year-old attacker joins the U's on loan for the season and goes straight into the squad for Saturday's home game against Sutton United.

Dobra, who is set to wear the No.19 shirt with the Essex club, had a string of options heading into the final days of the transfer window, with the likes of Burton Albion, Shrewsbury Town, Leyton Orient and AFC Wimbledon all showing interest.

But he ultimately chose Colchester in the hope of playing more than 35 games this season and pushing his case for a regular spot in Paul Cook's Ipswich squad.

Ipswich hold the option to recall Dobra in January.

'The U's director of football Tony Humes is happy with the youngster joining on loan, saying: "Armando is a great signing for the club. He had plenty of interest from sides in League One, but chose to join Colchester United. 

"He will provide another option for Hayden to use this season, and we can't wait to see him get going."

