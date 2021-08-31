Colchester confirm Dobra loan move
- Credit: Pagepix Ltd
Armando Dobra's loan move to Colchester United has been confirmed.
The 20-year-old attacker joins the U's on loan for the season and goes straight into the squad for Saturday's home game against Sutton United.
Dobra, who is set to wear the No.19 shirt with the Essex club, had a string of options heading into the final days of the transfer window, with the likes of Burton Albion, Shrewsbury Town, Leyton Orient and AFC Wimbledon all showing interest.
But he ultimately chose Colchester in the hope of playing more than 35 games this season and pushing his case for a regular spot in Paul Cook's Ipswich squad.
Ipswich hold the option to recall Dobra in January.
'The U's director of football Tony Humes is happy with the youngster joining on loan, saying: "Armando is a great signing for the club. He had plenty of interest from sides in League One, but chose to join Colchester United.
"He will provide another option for Hayden to use this season, and we can't wait to see him get going."
Most Read
- 1 Changes to waste bins come into force in East Suffolk this week
- 2 Deadline Day Live: Celina signs, Dobra departs and Town still chase Morsy
- 3 The ins and outs still expected on transfer deadline day at Ipswich Town
- 4 See inside Suffolk manor house on sale for first time in more than 170 years
- 5 New £1.5m seaside restaurant aims for winter opening
- 6 Fuller Flavour: The hole Town still have to fill before window shuts
- 7 'Left to rot away' - Maggots found living in care home resident's hand
- 8 Celina back in blue as Town complete loan deal for top summer transfer target
- 9 Trenches dug on Shingle Street to stop tourists parking at beauty spot
- 10 Multi-million pound golf club homes finding buyers