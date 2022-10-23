Watch! Birthday boy Baggott on target again for Gills

Video

Another goal for Town loanee Elkan Baggott this weekend - Credit: Archant

Town centre-half Elkan Baggott celebrated his 20th birthday by heading his second goal in two games for loan club Gillingham yesterday.

The Indonesia international, whose birthday is today, nodded an equaliser in the 74th minute as the League Two Gills drew 1-1 at home to Barrow.

Last week, Baggott similarly nodded home his first goal for Gillingham, as Neil Harris’s side, who are now 19th, drew 1-1 at home with Stevenage.

BIG MAN‼ Elkan Baggott kembali mencetak gol untuk @TheGillsFC



Gol kedua di musim ini. pic.twitter.com/fJefWugaPs — 𝙄𝘿𝙎 (@indosupporter) October 23, 2022

Gillingham boss Neil Harris said last week Baggott's first goal in English football against Stevenage the week before, shows how quickly he's learning and improving.