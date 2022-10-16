Watch: Town prospect Baggott scores first goal against table-toppers

Video

Elkan Baggott meets Will Wright's free kick to score his first league goal for Gillingham - Credit: Gillingham YouTube

Ipswich Town's on-loan defender Elkan Baggott scored his first-ever league goal yesterday - watch it here.

The 6ft 4ins centre-back prospect is spending the season on loan at League Two Gillingham, and notched his first strike in their clash with table-toppers Stevenage.

The Indonesian international, who's played three games for Town, produced a towering header from a curled free-kick by Will Wright to pull the Gills level.

Watch it here...

The Gills hung on for a point to leave them 18th in the League Two table.

Baggott, 19, has played 18 games for the Gills this season, with all but one being starts.

Speaking about his decision to send Baggott out on loan in the summer, boss Kieran McKenna said: “I feel for centre-halves especially games are so important. You can’t replicate that in training sessions.

“He hit a really good level with us at the back end of the season and we feel like it’s really important for him that he gets that momentum now with games and accumulates league appearances and accumulates experiences playing in men’s football.

🇮🇩 A first goal in English football for Elkan Baggott!



The defender headed in the equaliser for his loan side, @TheGillsFC, in a 1-1 draw with Stevenage yesterday afternoon. @BaggottElkan | #itfc pic.twitter.com/U0AV8Tnu1s — Ipswich Town FC (@IpswichTown) October 16, 2022

“We had some options over the summer, Gillingham and Neil Harris got in touch very early and were very keen and obviously they’re a good club who have spent lots of time in the league above lately.

"Elkan felt like it was a good fit for his development and we felt the same.

“Hopefully he’ll have a successful season, which doesn’t mean playing in every game and playing well every game, but it means he’s going to go there and play lots of games and learn a lot from it.”



