'He's learning the power side of it' - Harris praises Town loanee Baggott

Gillingham boss Neil Harris says Ipswich Town loanee Elkan Baggott's first goal in English football shows how quickly he's learning and improving.

The talented 19-year-old centre-back, who's on a season long loan at the League Two side, notched his first strike for the Gills at the weekend, meeting Will Wright's free-kick with a thumping header against table-toppers Stevenage.

And Harris says he was impressed with the Indonesian international's finish.

He told Kent Online: "Where Elkan is learning, I think his percentage of headers is as high as any player in the division, he is right up there, he is learning the power side of it, the timing, he doesn’t necessarily head the ball 40 yards like Max (Ehmer) will, but he gets a lot of first contacts.

“A lot of times the ball goes in the box and he doesn’t always start in the right position to lose a marker, doesn’t always get on the blind side of somebody, doesn’t always give himself the best opportunity to lose someone.

“I have said to him before, I could mark him - that is just a young inexperienced player finding his way, he has worked hard in both boxes defensive heading and attacking wise.

"I think we saw with Elkan he will be slightly disappointed with the manner of the goal we conceded (beaten in the air by Danny Rose) but he responded in a brilliant fashion.”

Talking in the summer about his move to Gillingham, Baggott said: “The target, for myself and the team collectively, is to try and get back up to League One.

“I’m very happy to be here. I’m just trying to get as many games under my belt, improve myself and hopefully help the club out as well.

“The conversations I had with the manager helped me decide on joining; he was really good and supportive. Gillingham are a massive size for this league so that was another attraction. I’m hoping to play lots of games.”

Baggott's played 18 times for the Gills so far, 15 of which have been starts.