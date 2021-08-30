Town closing in on Celina loan deal

Published: 10:30 AM August 30, 2021 Updated: 10:35 AM August 30, 2021

Ipswich Town are closing in on the loan return of Bersant Celina - Credit: Pagepix

Ipswich Town are close to announcing the eye-catching signing of Bersant Celina on a season-long loan from French club Dijon.

The EADT and Ipswich Star understands that a deal has been agreed in principle for the 24-year-old attacker - who was a hit with the Blues in 2017/18 - and he could soon become Paul Cook's 17th summer signing.

Blues chief executive Mark Ashton has been working on an ambitious deal for the Kosovan international all summer, with Championship clubs having also shown interest in the former Manchester City and Swansea man.

The talented forward's situation became complicated, however, after he tested positive for coronavirus in June and reportedly suffered from inflammation around the heart.

On August 2, Kosovan journalist Arlind Sadiku wrote: "Bersant Celina has an infection (pericarditis) and needs to rest for three months. He is receiving treatment at home, and will return to the club in a month.

“We hope that this infection doesn’t turn into a chronic disease, because it could end his career.”

Celina joined Dijon on a four-year deal last September, but failed to score in 25 starts and seven sub appearances as the French club finished bottom of Ligue 1. He hasn't featured for them at all since the season restarted.

The Kosovan will further add to an already deep number of attacking options at Cook's disposal, competing with the likes of Kyle Edwards, Wes Burns, Conor Chaplin, Scott Fraser, Louie Barry and Sone Aluko to support the striker.

Armando Dobra is set to depart on loan ahead, with Colchester United among a number of clubs keen to take him before the transfer window shuts at 11pm on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, Town are also set to sign Brighton goalkeeper Christian Walton on loan.

Celina and Walton will take Town's number of loanees up to five (the maximum that can be named in a matchday squad), following on from the previous additions of Louie Barry (Aston Villa), Macauley Bonne (QPR) and Hayden Coulson (MIddlesbrough).