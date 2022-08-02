News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Former Town loanee Celina completes Turkish loan move

Author Picture Icon

Andy Warren

Published: 7:06 PM August 2, 2022
Updated: 7:21 PM August 2, 2022
Bersant Celina has signed for Turkish side Kasimpasa

Bersant Celina has completed his season-long loan move to Turkish club Kasimpasa.  

The Kosovo international was on loan with Ipswich Town during the 2021/22 season, scoring six goals after joining from parent club Dijon on deadline day in August. 

The Blues had maintained an interest in bringing the 25-year-old back to Portman Road throughout the summer, but negotiations with Dijon were understood to be complicated and the Blues' interest is thought to have cooled of late.

Celina will now continue his career in Turkey with a side who finished 11th in last season’s Super Lig, averaging a home attendance of a little under 2,500. 

Stoke had previously worked on a deal for the creative midfielder, only to discover issues with Celina’s work permit meant Ipswich were the only English side able to sign him this summer.  

Town are understood to have other targets identified in Celina’s position, should McKenna wish to add to his squad further following the additions of both Marcus Harness and Tyreece John-Jules.

The latter has impressed the Ipswich players and coaches significantly during pre-season.  

