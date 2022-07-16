Town retain Celina interest following signing of Harness

Marcus Harness's arrival at Ipswich Town does not end the Blues' interest in Bersant Celina - Credit: ITFC

The door is not closed on an Ipswich Town move for Bersant Celina, despite the signing of Marcus Harness.

The Blues announced the permanent arrival of the 26-year-old last night, as part of a deal which saw Joe Pigott head to Fratton Park on loan.

Harness, Town’s fifth summer signing, is primarily a right winger and can offer vital support for Wes Burns there, but is also comfortable playing as either a central attacking midfielder or from the left-flank.

He joins an attacking unit already including Conor Chaplin and Sone Aluko, as well as Tyreece John-Jules, with the Blues’ interest in former loanee Celina understood to remain.

Marcus Harness has joined Ipswich Town from Portsmouth - Credit: ITFC

Ipswich are the only UK-based club able to sign Celina this summer due to the fact he will not qualify for a new work permit, based on the level of games played for Town in League and Kosovo on the international stage last season.

Ipswich, though, can complete a deal for the attacker given a return to Suffolk would represent a continuation of his employment following last season’s loan.

It’s a situation Town are understood to have been aware of throughout, with Celina’s work permit issues meaning interest from Stoke City was never able to lead to a completed deal. The Potters were forced to pull the plug once they became aware of the details in recent days.

There is interest in Celina, who is contracted to parent club Dijon for two more seasons, from elsewhere, though. Turkey is a potential destination with a number of clubs thought to be keen.

Celina is known to have a desire to return to English football following his spells with Town, Swansea and Manchester City and has been keen on remaining with the Blues.

Bersant Celina remains an Ipswich Town target - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Negotiations with Dijon have been complicated, with various different scenarios understood to have been discussed regarding a potential deal which would likely be another loan should it be completed.

Town chased the attacker for much of last summer before ultimately signing him, with his signature seen as ‘the cherry on top’ as Ipswich continued to build their squad with the assumption he would not be joining.

The same could potentially be true this time around.