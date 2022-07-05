'I think he’s an amazing manager' - Dobra on Cook after completing Chesterfield move

Armando Dobra's move to Chesterfield has been officially announced by the National League club.

As reported yesterday, the 21-year-old has signed a two-year contract with the Derbyshire side, reuniting him with former Ipswich boss Paul Cook after the attacker's Town contract was mutually terminated.

“I’m buzzing to sign for such a massive club and I can’t wait to get started," Dobra said, after completing his move.

“I just want to enjoy my football. I feel like we can have a good season. I can’t wait to push on and see what this season brings.”

Discussing playing for Cook again, Dobra said: “He’s a massive part in me coming here as he helped me a lot in the past. I personally think he’s an amazing manager.

“‘Robbo’ (Gary Roberts, former Ipswich coach) also helped me a lot in my time at Ipswich. They’ve both helped me develop a lot.”

Dobra made a total of 30 Ipswich appearances, scoring on his debut against Luton in the Carabao Cup in August 2019.

Armando Dobra has joined Chesterfield - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

He spent the second half of last season on loan at Colchester United, where he eventually found himself out of the team and then slipped out of matchday squads.

He returned to Portman Road but it became clear he faced a near impossible task to push his way into Kieran McKenna’s first-team, with former boss Cook swooping to bring him to the National League club.

Dobra joins former Ipswich team-mate Bailey Clements at the National League club, after his signing earlier this summer.