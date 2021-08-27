'I just love signing players!' - Cook has transfer deadline day plans

Published: 11:15 AM August 27, 2021 Updated: 11:18 AM August 27, 2021

Ipswich Town manager Paul Cook says he feels the club will make more additions before the transfer window shuts on Tuesday night, joking that he just 'loves signing players'.

The Blues boss has overseen a complete squad overhaul this summer, with more than 20 players departing and 16 having been signed thus far.

Cook now has a 26-man first team squad, with at least two players for every position, but that won't stop him looking to strengthen further.

Asked if he was likely to have a transfer deadline day dabble, Cook quipped: "I'm trying to get Mark (Ashton) to sign a player from Azerbaijan - imagine the complications with that one! Let's see if Mark Ashton can get that one over the line!

"No, listen, we're working so hard. Mark, Luke (Werhun), Andy (Rolls), everyone at the club has been working so hard at the club over the last few months. They really, really have.

"As we come up to transfer deadline day, will we do more business? I feel we will, I feel we will. But if we don't do more business, will we be happy? A hundred per cent.

"We've had amazing support from our owners, absolutely amazing, in terms of recruiting players, staff, everything.

"The reality is, once that window closes that will be the door shut and we need to start getting on the road to Rome."

Asked why he felt more business was necessary, Cook said: "I just love signing players - I always have done! I think it keeps you guys (the media) on your toes. Us managers always need more players. It's something I learned quite young from senior managers. Never let them know you're happy with what you've got.

"I'm absolutely delighted with our squad at Ipswich, I've got to tell you. I really, really am. If we can get one or two players in that make us better and help and improve the squad for the long run ahead then we'll do it. If we can't then there is total happiness from the staff and everyone in the building that we've got a squad equipped.

"So let's see what the next few days brings. If it brings something that's good, I'm sure you guys will be delighted. If it doesn't then there'll be no disappointment because we've got a very strong squad."

Meanwhile, Cook has said there's every chance that Armando Dobra joins Corrie Ndaba in going out on loan. Idris El MIzouni may be another candidate for a temporary spell away.

It remains to be seen if the likes of Kayden Jackson and Myles Kenlock depart, the latter very much out in the cold, or if there's late interest in players such as Jon Nolan and James Norwood.

IPSWICH TOWN SQUAD

IPSWICH TOWN SUMMER TRANSFER WINDOW

IN (16): Wes Burns (Fleetwood, undisc), Lee Evans (Wigan, free), Rekeem Harper (West Brom, undisc), Macauley Bonne (QPR, loan), Vaclav Hladky (Salford, undisc), Matt Penney (Sheff Weds, free), Joe Pigott (AFC Wimbledon, free), Scott Fraser (MK Dons, undisc), George Edmundson (Rangers, undisc), Conor Chaplin (Barnsley, undisc), Louie Barry (Aston Villa, loan), Sone Aluko (Reading, free), Kyle Edwards (West Brom, free), Hayden Coulson (Middlesbrough, loan), Cameron Burgess (Accrington Stanley, undisc), Tom Carroll (QPR, free)

OUT (22): Andre Dozzell (QPR, £1m), Flynn Downes (Swansea City, £1.5m), Luke Chambers (Colchester, free), Gwion Edwards (Wigan, free), Cole Skuse (Colchester, free), James Wilson (Plymouth, free), David Cornell (contract terminated, joined Peterborough), Freddie Sears (Colchester, free), Alan Judge (Colchester, free), Oli Hawkins (Mansfield, undisc), Jack Lankester (Cambridge Utd, undisc), Aaron Drinan (Leyton Orient, undisc), Stephen Ward (Walsall, free), Teddy Bishop (Lincoln, undisc), Harry Wright (Fleetwood, free), Adam Przybek (Wycombe, free), Tyreece Simpson (Swindon, loan), Corrie Ndaba (Salford City, loan), Emyr Huws, Tristan Nydam (both released), Liam Gibbs (Norwich City, undisc), Brett McGavin (King's Lynn, loan).

