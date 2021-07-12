News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Town target Crooks 'getting on plane' for Hungary trip

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Watson

Published: 10:36 AM July 12, 2021   
Rotherham United's Matt Crooks and Luton Town's Kal Naismith (right) battle for the ball during the

Rotherham United midfielder Matt Crooks (left) is a prime Ipswich Town transfer target this summer. Photo: PA - Credit: PA


Rotherham United manager Paul Warne says he expects Ipswich Town target Matt Crooks to be part of his side's pre-season trip to Hungary.

It's understood that the Blues have had multiple bids for the midfielder rejected in recent weeks, with Warne having said that he 'doesn't regard £600k as a lot of money for a player of his talent' and reports in South Yorkshire suggesting that the Millers have put a value 'well into the seven figures' on his head.

Crooks, 27, is now heading into the final year of his contract and has attracted plenty of interest.

The Rotherham Advertiser now reports that an unnamed Championship made a bid that bettered Ipswich's last week, with that also rebuffed.

"Nothing has moved on," said Warne, speaking after Crooks scored in an 11-0 friendly thrashing of Parkgate FC on Saturday.

"I would expect something to develop.

"As I stand here at the moment there is no new news and Crooksy is getting on the plane to come away with us to Hungary.

"The situation will take its natural flow and the chairman will decide as offers come in what is best for this football club. It's out of my pay grade."


Most Read

  1. 1 Torrential downpours and thunderstorms on way as weather warning issued
  2. 2 Mapped: The 110 postcode areas reporting a rise in Covid cases
  3. 3 Stu says: Five observations following 1-0 win at Dartford
  1. 4 Outdoor cinema and gin festival heads to Suffolk
  2. 5 Inside Suffolk’s most exclusive underground supper club 
  3. 6 Woman left 'critical' after town centre attack now in 'serious but stable' condition
  4. 7 Gameday: How many more signings do Town need?
  5. 8 Man charged with murder after attack at Ipswich guest house
  6. 9 Ipswich road now clear after three-vehicle collision
  7. 10 Ipswich Town striker James Norwood to face trial for drink-driving
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Connor Ruffles, aged 26, from Stowupland, has tragically died following a crash in Earl Stonham.

'Loving' father-of-three dies in hospital days after Earl Stonham crash

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
A woman has been seriously assaulted in Ipswich, Suffolk police has confirmed

Suffolk Live

Woman in 30s fighting for her life after town centre attack

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
Wes Burns under pressure during the pre-season friendly at Dartford

Football | Live

Matchday Recap: Town open pre-season with Dartford victory

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
BRILLIANT TARGET MAN: Paul Mariner when he was terrorising top flight defences

Ipswich Town legend Paul Mariner dies aged 68

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus