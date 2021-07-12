Town target Crooks 'getting on plane' for Hungary trip

Published: 10:36 AM July 12, 2021





Rotherham United manager Paul Warne says he expects Ipswich Town target Matt Crooks to be part of his side's pre-season trip to Hungary.

It's understood that the Blues have had multiple bids for the midfielder rejected in recent weeks, with Warne having said that he 'doesn't regard £600k as a lot of money for a player of his talent' and reports in South Yorkshire suggesting that the Millers have put a value 'well into the seven figures' on his head.

Crooks, 27, is now heading into the final year of his contract and has attracted plenty of interest.

The Rotherham Advertiser now reports that an unnamed Championship made a bid that bettered Ipswich's last week, with that also rebuffed.

"Nothing has moved on," said Warne, speaking after Crooks scored in an 11-0 friendly thrashing of Parkgate FC on Saturday.

"I would expect something to develop.

"As I stand here at the moment there is no new news and Crooksy is getting on the plane to come away with us to Hungary.

"The situation will take its natural flow and the chairman will decide as offers come in what is best for this football club. It's out of my pay grade."



