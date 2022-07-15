On-loan Town talent Baggott reveals his goals at Gills

News

Ipswich Town defender Elkan Baggott says he's fully focused on getting loan club Gillingham back into League One.

The towering Town youngster has joined the Gills for a season-long loan, following the tried and tested path taken by fellow defenders Corrie Ndaba (Salford) and Luke Woolfenden (Swindon) in recent campaigns.

And Baggott, 19, is in no doubt as to what he wants to achieve in his temporary home.

Elkan Baggot has joined Gillingham on a season-long loan.

“The target, for myself and the team collectively, is to try and get back up to League One,” he told the Gills website.

“I’m very happy to be here. I’m just trying to get as many games under my belt, improve myself and hopefully help the club out as well.

“It was a first-day-at-school type feel but I have met all the lads and they have been very welcoming. I already feel at home.

"There is a really good vibe in the camp and the players are all on the same page.

“The conversations I had with the manager helped me decide on joining; he was really good and supportive. Gillingham are a massive size for this league so that was another attraction. I’m hoping to play lots of games.”

He added: "Right now I’m looking forward to the first game of the season for Gillingham.

"It’s a shame it’s away, but I am really looking forward to it. Our objective is to start on the best foot we can. So we will go there (AFC Wimbledon on the opening day) looking to win.”

Baggott recently signed an extended deal with Town, keeping him at Portman Road until 2025.

Elkan Baggott, pictured on his Ipswich Town league debut at Rotherham




