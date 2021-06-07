News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Former Town skipper Chambers set to sign for new club with another ex-Blue likely to follow

Author Picture Icon

Andy Warren

Published: 8:15 AM June 7, 2021    Updated: 11:49 AM June 7, 2021
Luke Chambers takes a throw-in.

Luke Chambers has left Ipswich Town after nine years - Credit: Steve Waller-www.stephenwaller.c

Former Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers could sign for Colchester United as early as this week, we understand. 

We revealed the U’s interest in the 35-year-old prior to the experienced defender’s departure from Portman Road last month and, following talks, it’s understood he’s likely to sign for the Essex club this week. 

A move to Colchester will see Chambers link up with close friend and long-time Ipswich colleague Cole Skuse, following the matter’s move to Colchester on a two-year contract. 

It’s likely Chambers’ deal will also be for two years. 

The defender, who broke into Town’s top-10 all-time appearance makers during last season, had options to remain in League One with a number of clubs interested in securing the services of a defender who has barely missed a game during his nine seasons at Portman Road. 

Cole Skuse has joined Colchester United after leaving Ipswich Town

Cole Skuse has joined Colchester United after leaving Ipswich Town - Credit: Colchester United

Chief among those interested were Gillingham, who are understood to also have offered Chambers a two-year deal, but he has ultimately opted to move to Colchester. 

Chambers and Skuse will link up with former Ipswich team-mates Tommy Smith and Deak Gerken at the Jobserve Community Stadium, with other former Ipswich players potentially following. 

The most likely is Freddie Sears, who joined the Blues from Colchester in 2015, with the U’s having a real interest in bringing him back to the club he left six-and-a-half years ago. We understand the forward, 31, is also likely to sign in the coming weeks.

Colchester have also been linked with Alan Judge. 

The Blues will travel down the A12 to take on their Essex neighbours in a pair of pre-season friendlies on Tuesday, July 27.


Ipswich Town Transfer News
Football
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Over 100 dogs were reported abandoned in Suffolk since January 2020, including 10-wee-old Molly

Pets

Over 100 dogs reported abandoned in Suffolk since last year

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Billy the British springer spaniel, whose genitals swelled to the "size of a grapefruit" after he was bitten by an adder.

Pets

Springer spaniel's genitals swell to 'size of grapefruit' after adder bite

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
The farm fire in Little Wratting near Haverhill 

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service | Video

12 engines called to 'large' barn fire on West Suffolk farm

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon
Bury Street Stowmarket

Suffolk Live | Updated

Armed police called to reports of gunshots find clay pigeon shoot

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus