Former Town skipper Chambers set to sign for new club with another ex-Blue likely to follow

Published: 8:15 AM June 7, 2021 Updated: 11:49 AM June 7, 2021

Former Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers could sign for Colchester United as early as this week, we understand.

We revealed the U’s interest in the 35-year-old prior to the experienced defender’s departure from Portman Road last month and, following talks, it’s understood he’s likely to sign for the Essex club this week.

A move to Colchester will see Chambers link up with close friend and long-time Ipswich colleague Cole Skuse, following the matter’s move to Colchester on a two-year contract.

It’s likely Chambers’ deal will also be for two years.

The defender, who broke into Town’s top-10 all-time appearance makers during last season, had options to remain in League One with a number of clubs interested in securing the services of a defender who has barely missed a game during his nine seasons at Portman Road.

Cole Skuse has joined Colchester United after leaving Ipswich Town - Credit: Colchester United

Chief among those interested were Gillingham, who are understood to also have offered Chambers a two-year deal, but he has ultimately opted to move to Colchester.

Chambers and Skuse will link up with former Ipswich team-mates Tommy Smith and Deak Gerken at the Jobserve Community Stadium, with other former Ipswich players potentially following.

The most likely is Freddie Sears, who joined the Blues from Colchester in 2015, with the U’s having a real interest in bringing him back to the club he left six-and-a-half years ago. We understand the forward, 31, is also likely to sign in the coming weeks.

Colchester have also been linked with Alan Judge.

The Blues will travel down the A12 to take on their Essex neighbours in a pair of pre-season friendlies on Tuesday, July 27.



