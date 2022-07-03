Former Blue McGoldrick linked with League One move

David McGoldrick has been linked with a move to Derby County - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Former Ipswich Town striker David McGoldrick has been linked with a move to League One side Derby.

McGoldrick, now 34, is a free agent after being released by Sheffield United at the end of last season.

And, according to Sun journalist Alan Nixon, he is now a serious target for newly-relegated Derby.

The Rams, who are now managed by Liam Rosenior following Wayne Rooney’s exit, are able to register new players now their long-awaited takeover has been completed. They remain limited in what they can pay in terms of wages and transfer fees, though.

But as they begin to build a squad for next season, McGoldrick is said to be one of a number of players in talks, along with former Ipswich midfielder Conor Hourihane.

Ex-Preston winger Tom Barkhuizen, defender James Chester and departed Sheffield Wednesday man Nathaniel Mendez-Laing are also said to be in talks.

McGoldrick left Portman Road in the summer of 2018 having made 159 appearances for the Blues, scoring 45 goals.

He was a hit with Sheffield United, winning the club’s player-of-the-year award as the Blades won promotion to the Premier League in his first season at the club.