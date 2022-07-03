News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Former Blue McGoldrick linked with League One move

Author Picture Icon

Andy Warren

Published: 8:41 AM July 3, 2022
Kevin Beattie has been impressed by David McGoldrick this season. Picture: PAGEPIX

David McGoldrick has been linked with a move to Derby County - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Former Ipswich Town striker David McGoldrick has been linked with a move to League One side Derby. 

McGoldrick, now 34, is a free agent after being released by Sheffield United at the end of last season. 

And, according to Sun journalist Alan Nixon, he is now a serious target for newly-relegated Derby. 

The Rams, who are now managed by Liam Rosenior following Wayne Rooney’s exit, are able to register new players now their long-awaited takeover has been completed. They remain limited in what they can pay in terms of wages and transfer fees, though. 

But as they begin to build a squad for next season, McGoldrick is said to be one of a number of players in talks, along with former Ipswich midfielder Conor Hourihane. 

Ex-Preston winger Tom Barkhuizen, defender James Chester and departed Sheffield Wednesday man Nathaniel Mendez-Laing are also said to be in talks.  

McGoldrick left Portman Road in the summer of 2018 having made 159 appearances for the Blues, scoring 45 goals. 

He was a hit with Sheffield United, winning the club’s player-of-the-year award as the Blades won promotion to the Premier League in his first season at the club. 

Football
Ipswich Town Transfer News
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Sophie Underwood and partner Simon Lewis from Felixstowe are renovating a double decer bus to live i

Homelessness

Double-decker bus bought on eBay becomes new home for evicted Suffolk...

Dominic Bareham

person
Emergency services are currently at the scene of an incident in Hadleigh 

Suffolk Live News

Emergency services attending incident in Suffolk town

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Fuel prices at BP in Martlesham

A12

Protests against soaring fuel prices planned for Monday

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
A sketch of the concept for Hamilton Road Quarter

Planning and Development

Ambitious plans to regenerate 'dilapidated' part of Suffolk town revealed

Toby Lown

Author Picture Icon