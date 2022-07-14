News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Town target Hirst not in Foxes' pre-season training camp squad

Mark Heath

Published: 4:45 PM July 14, 2022
Portsmouth's George Hirst during the Sky Bet League One match at Adams Park, High Wycombe. Picture d

Ipswich Town target George Hirst has been left out of Leicester City's pre-season squad for a trip to Europe - Credit: PA

Ipswich Town target George Hirst has been left out of the Foxes' squad for a pre-season training camp in Europe.

Brendan Rodgers' men are currently in Evian in France, ahead of a game against OH Leuven in Belgium on Saturday.

But Hirst, who signed for the Foxes from Leuven in the summer of 2019, is not among the 31-strong travelling party, according to Leicester Live.

The 23-year-old spent last season on loan in League One with Portsmouth, where he netted 15 times in 46 appearances.  

Portsmouth's George Hirst attempts a shot on goal during the Sky Bet League One match at Adams Park,

George Hirst scored 15 goals for Portsmouth last season. They are known to want him back - Credit: PA

The 6ft 3ins hitman also played no part in Leicester's friendly double-header against Notts County at the weekend. He is not thought to be carrying an injury.

Town have shown real interest in Hirst, the son of former Sheffield Wednesday and England striker David, this summer.

Portsmouth have made it clear they want him back, with boss Danny Cowley telling the Portsmouth News: "We’d love to have George back.

‘We’re really respectful of Leicester and know he goes back and will train there in pre-season.

‘They will rightly get a good look at him and hopefully see the progress he made.

‘I know that they are pleased with the way we looked after him and the work we did with him, so that gives us satisfaction clubs know their players will be looked after here.

‘We’d love to have him back but ultimately that will be a decision made firstly by Leicester City and then George and his representatives."

Pompey are also interested in Town striker Joe Pigott, having enquired about a potential loan move already this summer.

Hirst has also been linked to Barnsley, who appear set to sign former Town striker James Norwood. 

