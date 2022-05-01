'Play like this and we'll have no problem next season' - Town fans on big Charlton win

Match reaction

Ross Halls, centre, speaks to Matty Worrall, left, and Luke Prentice after Ipswich Town beat Charlton Athletic 4-0 at Portman Road yesterday - Credit: Archant

Ipswich Town thumped Charlton Athletic 4-0 yesterday in their final game of the League One season - here's what fans made of it...

The Blues made light work of the Addicks at Portman Road, Wes Burns bagging a brace to end the season as Town's top scorer, while Tyreeq Bakinson scored a cracker and James Norwood capped his Ipswich career with a goal off the bench.

The win saw Town finish 11th in the League One table, 13 points off the play-off places and 20 behind the top two.

Here's what fans made of it all, talking to Ross Halls and our Gameday cameras..

You can also watch our football writers Stuart Watson and Andy Warren give their take on the game here...