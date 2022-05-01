News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Match reaction

'They played really well' - Charlton boss praises Town after heavy defeat

Mark Heath

Published: 5:00 PM May 1, 2022
Charlton Athletic manager Johnnie Jackson speaks to the press after his side had lost 4-0 to Ipswich Town yesterday - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Charlton Athletic boss Johnnie Jackson admitted his side were very much second best as they were humbled 4-0 by Ipswich Town at Portman Road yesterday.

Jackson's Addicks, who came into the match on a run of fine form with six wins in nine matches, were put to the sword in Suffolk.

Tyreeq Bakinson's tremendous opener started the goal rush, before Wes Burns grabbed a double and James Norwood put the icing on the cake in the final minutes.

Jackson said: “They started the game really well and were much, much better than us with their intensity.

"Unfortunately, we didn’t match that and it cost us in that opening period with two goals early on. It meant that we were always chasing the game after a really poor start.

“It was a great strike for their first one. We were trying to get after them high up the pitch and obviously that does leave you vulnerable to the spaces in behind, which they exploited really well.

"We didn’t quite get to grips with that throughout the game, so credit to them.

"I thought they played really well on the day and ourselves obviously not so much. They deserved the win."

