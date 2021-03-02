Ipswich Town appoint Paul Cook as manager

Breaking

Published: 12:01 PM March 2, 2021 Updated: 12:17 PM March 2, 2021

Paul Cook has been confirmed as the new manager of Ipswich Town.

The former Wigan boss replaces Paul Lambert at Portman Road, with the Scot departing on Sunday evening.

Cook has signed a deal until the summer of 2023, with the 54-year-old inheriting a Town side sitting eighth in the League One table.

The Blues take on Accrington Stanley at the Wham Stadium this evening, with Matt Gill and Bryan Klug leading the side and Cook expected to be in attendance.

His first game in charge will be on Saturday when the Blues travel to Gillingham.

He is expected to bring at least one member of staff to the club with him, with former Town players Gary Roberts and Noel Hunt in the frame for a role on his coaching staff. Town have already indicated they see Gill and goalkeeping coach Jimmy Walker as part of the club's structure going forwards.

The new Town boss's long-time assistant, Leam Richardson, has been in caretaker charge of Wigan since Cook's departure so is unlikely to join him in the short-term. But, having assisted Cook at Accrington, Chesterfield, Portsmouth and then the Latics, he could well follow should his situation at the DW Stadium change.

Cook arrives with an impressive CV which includes League Two titles with both Chesterfield and Portsmouth, as well as the League One crown with Wigan in 2019.

The Liverpudlian left his former club in the summer having overseen an impressive run in the Championship where his side were the second-tier's in-form side throughout the second half of the campaign. They were relegated, though, thanks to a points-penalty after the club fell into administration.