Predictions for Ipswich Town's hectic October schedule

Analysis

lt's a hectic October for Ipswich Town with no less than seven League One games, that's 21 points up for grabs. MIKE BACON takes a look at the fixtures and gives his predictions on the October fest ahead.

England U19's Dane Scarlett celebrates scoring their second goal during the 2022 UEFA European Under-19 Championship. Scarlett is doing well at Portsmouth under Danny Cowley. - Credit: PA

Saturday, October 1

PORTSMOUTH (H)

Last six: WWWWWD

Current top scorer: Colby Bishop (6)

Most goals in a match - 7: Sat., Feb. 8, 1992 Ipswich 5 Portsmouth 2; Sat., Nov. 7, 1964 Ipswich 7 Portsmouth 0.

A full house at Portman Road, an acid test, and those Pompey chimes.

If Ipswich Town want to banish any nagging doubts about beating top teams in League One, this weekend gives them a third game on the bounce, and possibly best, opportunity to do so.

It's going to be a cracking atmosphere as two of League Ones top sides go head-to head, Pompey now the only unbeaten side in the division after Town's defeat at Plymouth on Sunday. There will be no Joe Pigott to come back to haunt Town though, his season-long loan at Fratton Park also sees him unable to play against the Blues.

Portsmouth have won five of their last six, Town three of their last six. Town have only beaten Portsmouth once in their last eight meetings. My heart says Town 8 Pompey 0, my head says...

Prediction: TOWN 1 POMPEY 1

Cambridge United manager Mark Bonner, doing a sterling job at the Abbey Stadium. - Credit: PA

Tuesday, October 4

CAMBRIDGE UNITED (H)

LAST SIX: DWWLLW

Current top scorer: Sam Smith (4)

Most goals in a match - 4: Sat., Oct. 16 Cambridge 2 Ipswich 2.

A Tuesday night under the lights at Portman Road and a local derby as well. All set up for a home win?

Cambridge United and their boss Mark Bonner are enjoying a fine start to the season and got back to winning ways at Morecambe on Saturday - former Blue, Jack Lankester, on the scoresheet.

The U's have won three of their last six, against Lincoln, Burton and that Morecambe game, but this is a match Ipswich must win if they are serious top-two hopefuls.

It was Cambridge who as good as ended Town's late hopeful play-off hopes last season, as they won 1-0 at Portman Road in April in front of 25,000 fans. That despite Town having 70% possession.

It's goals that win games, not possession. I expect Town to triumph this time.

Prediction: TOWN 2 CAMBRIDGE UNITED 0

Saturday, October 8

MORECAMBE (A)

Last six: DLDLWL

Current top scorer: Jensen Weir (3)

Most goals in a match - 4: Sat., Aug. 7, 2021 Ipswich 2 Morecambe 2; Sat., Jan. 4, 2003 Ipswich 4 Morecambe 0.

A long trip to the Lancashire coast for Town and their fans and I like to think they'll be dancing on Morecambe seafront come Saturday night, with a few selfies alongside the Eric Morecambe statue!

Kieran McKenna's side have made light of tricky trips on the road so far this season, a far cry from last year's early campaign. Wins at Burton, Accrington, Shrewsbury and Forest Green, have all been negotiated with relative comfort so far and there is no reason that shouldn't be the case here.

MK Dons and Sheffield Wednesday have both won easily at the Mazuma Stadium this season. There are no easy games, but Town have the craft and pace on the break to cause the home side big problems.

Prediction: MORECAMBE 0 TOWN 3

Saturday, October 15

LINCOLN CITY (H)

Last six: WLDLWW

Current top scorer: Jack Diamond (4)

Most goals in a match - 8: Sun., Dec. 29 Lincoln 5 Ipswich 3.

Mention Lincoln and I think of the FA Cup. Incredibly, I still can't get that 2017 replay debacle out of my head.

But I should do. Things have changed. Town have only lost to the Imps twice in the eight meetings since that awful night at Sincil Bank, and both were in Lincoln. And in fairness you have to go back to 1954 to find the last time Lincoln won in Suffolk.

So, this is 2022. Lincoln are mid-table, however they've only lost twice so far and have beaten Derby and drawn at Portsmouth, while thrashing Bristol Rovers 6-3 at the Memorial Stadium two weeks ago. Yes, they score goals.

Town have simply got to win these games against mid-table sides at home. No excuses.

Prediction: TOWN 3 LINCOLN 1

Derby County's Conor Hourihane (right) celebrates with Eiran Cashin after scoring at Pride Park earlier in the season. - Credit: PA

Friday, October 21

DERBY COUNTY (H)

Last six: DDWLLW

Current top scorer: Conor Hourihane (3)

Most goals in a match - 8: Tue., Oct. 1, 2013 Derby 4 Ipswich 4;

Sat., Apr. 24, 1976 Ipswich 2 Derby 6.

It's been a tricky start for the Rams after their relegation from the Championship and this game gives Town the chance to make it an even stickier start.

However, beware Paul Warne, who was so successful at Rotherham. He has now taken over the hot seat at Pride Park Stadium - and he has a good track record. He will get them moving forward. Derby have yet to meet the likes of Sheffield Wednesday, Portsmouth and of course Town. There are a host of tough gigs to come for them.

Oh, yes, and the game is live on Sky. Did I not mention? Oh, how the Blues love a live televised fixture - NOT!

Since Noel Hunt’s dramatic winner at Charlton in November 2014, Ipswich have played 36 televised matches and won just three of them, drawing 10 and losing 23.

Derby are too good to be in the position they currently find themselves in - and they have David McGoldrick. New manager bounce, Sky TV. I'm going rogue, but only because I hope I'm wrong.

Prediction: TOWN 0 DERBY 0

Port Vale manager Darrell Clarke celebrates play-off semi-final joy last season, as Vale won promotion via those play-offs. - Credit: PA

Tuesday, October 25

PORT VALE (A)

Last six: WLDDWL

Current top scorer: Ellis Harrison (5)

Most goals in a match: Sat., Apr. 18, 1998 Ipswich 5 Port Vale 1;

Mon., Jan. 1, 1996 Ipswich 5 Port Vale 1;

Sat., Oct. 1954 Port Vale 3, Ipswich 3.

Vale Park is the second highest ground in the Football League. It's also one of the widest.

What you see is what you get when you head towards Stoke-on-Trent and Port Vale. Robbie Williams fan clubs, a partisan home crowd, great meat & tatty pies. I know, I've been there, seen the Robbie posters, tasted the grub!

However, as a team, Town haven't been to Vale Park for more than 20 years. But for some reason I'm confident about this one. I don't know why, as Vale have made a decent start to life in League One after promotion via the play-offs.

Town have won seven of the last eight against Vale, back in George Burley's days, while it's a former Blue, Ellis Harrison, who is making all the headlines at Vale right now, scoring freely.

A tricky test under the lights, but one Town have shown already they can cope with.

Prediction: VALE 1 TOWN 2

Saturday, October 29

CHARLTON (A)

Last six: DDLDDL

Current top scorers: Miles Leaburn and Scott Fraser (3)

Most goals in a match - 8: Sat., Dec. 29, 1990 Ipswich 4 Charlton 4.

I'm sure it's just me. But I always have a bad feeling about Town playing away at The Valley.

Maybe it goes back to that play-off defeat in 1998. Or Town's two Premiership defeats under George Burley a few years later. Or maybe our recent defeat there when John McGreal took charge for a game or two.

And yet, Town's record at The Valley in the last 10 years is good (lost one in six). So why worry? Well, the Addicks have won just two league games from 10 as we speak, but they were at home to Derby and Plymouth, and they've drawn five. And there you see my issue. They are capable, very capable.

Another former Town man, Scott Fraser is the current leading scorer, albeit with just three right now. I'll be honest, I don't like this game one little bit and I'll take a point now. We can't win every game.

CHARLTON 1 TOWN 1





So, by the end of October and according to the Bacon crystal ball, Town will have picked up a further 15 points from those seven League One games. Town will be on 36 points from 17 matches. That's top six form, and pretty decent for top-two material. Fingers crossed.