Meet Town's opposition: Hot-shots Oxford are heading the form guide as they head to Portman Road

Oxford United are this afternoon's opponents for Ipswich Town as Karl Robinson's side head to Suffolk for a League One fixture. The Yellows are in fine form and sit top of the current League One form guide. MIKE BACON takes a closer look.

TOP OF THE FORM GUIDE

And the Yellows are bang in form after a poor start to the campaign saw them win just one of their first five League clashes.

Now, having turned that round, they are top of the League One form table, having lost just one League game in 12, winning five of their last six. They are up to eighth in the table.

However, they did leave it late to beat lowly Wigan last weekend and Robinson's side were dumped out of the Papa John's Trophy semi-final by League Two Tranmere Rovers in midweek.

Oli Hawkins produces Ipswich Town's only shot on target in the final minute at Oxford United. Picture: Pagepix Ltd - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Town and Oxford have already met this season - at the Kassam Stadium - in what was a drab 0-0 draw - the first clean sheet Oxford had kept for 18 games at the time.

ROBBO DOING FINE

Karl Robinson, 40, took over as boss of Oxford in March 2018 and has done well at the Kassam Stadium.

Indeed, Oxford reached the League One play-off final last season, only to lose 1-2 to Wycombe Wanderers.

Although he played non-league football, it was professional management Liverpool-born Robinson was set to get into - and at an early age.

He was appointed manager of League One Milton Keynes Dons in May, 2010, having previously been the club's assistant manager under previous boss Paul Ince.

His team is on a great run, Oxford boss Karl Robinson - Credit: PA

At 29 years of age, he was the youngest manager at the time in the Football League and he guided the Dons to promotion to the Championship in 2015, although they were relegated a year later. He also had a spell as manager of Charlton.

Robinson has managed almost 600 games, with a win ratio of just under 42%.

HOT SHOT O'S

Oxford are thumping in the goals.

Only Hull (aided by the 0-5 win at Wigan this week) 46, and Portsmouth (45) have scored more. Oxford have scored 13 goals more than Ipswich - both have played 26 games.

Oxford sharp shooter, Matty Taylor, being fouled by Fleetwood's Charlie Mulgrew. - Credit: PA

Matty Taylor, Oxford born and bred, is the leading scorer on 11 League goals, the former Bristol City striker signed a three-year deal with his home town club last year after a season on loan where he impressed.

Ironically, Taylor began his football career with Oxford back in 2007 when they were in the Conference. He will be 31 next month. Olamide Shodipo on eight goals and Josh Ruffels on five are behind Taylor in the leading scorer standings.

FIRE HALTS GAME LAST WEEK

A floodlight fire at the Kassam Stadium last weekend held Oxford's game up with Wigan by almost an hour.

The game was goalless when the ground had to be evacuated while the fire brigade attended a fire in one of the floodlights.

Sunset at the Kassam Stadium, where fire to a floodlight halted Oxford's game with Wigan last week - Credit: PA

After the game got back under way at 5.45pm, there were three goals. Callum Lang put Wigan ahead before Sam Winnall and Elliott Moore turned it round for Oxford.

The match had already been delayed by 24 hours because of the freezing weather, before then being put back further to a 4pm kick-off, to allow the pitch further time to thaw and give the game a better chance of taking place.

DID YOU KNOW?

Hitler was intending to use Oxford as his capital if he conquered England - which is one of the reasons it was not bombed.