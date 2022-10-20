Wearing the black kit and so-called 'TV curse' - McKenna and Jackson's view

Press conference

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna says he hopes his team's new third kit will be prove to be a lucky one.

Designed by Suffolk music superstar Ed Sheeran, the hugely popular blackout shirt has sold more than any other in the club's history.

As a result, the club have taken the opinion-splitting decision for the team to wear it for tomorrow night's big League One home clash with Derby County - a game that will be watched by more than 28,000 at Portman Road, as well as a global television audience (Sky Sports, 8pm).

"I'm usually in black so it will be fine for me!" quipped McKenna.

"Of course it will be different. Look, it's a one-off kit occasion for a one-off kit. I think everyone agrees it's a lovely kit. A lot of work has gone into it and the club has a big appreciation for all the support that Ed (Sheeran) has give over the last few years. I guess it's a nice gesture in that direction.

"I don't think it's going to have any bearing on the game. Hopefully it will be a lucky kit for us."

Blues striker Kayden Jackson said: "To be honest I've not thought about it once. I read that we were playing in it and that's it.

"We need to go out there and give our all on the pitch, whether that's in a black kit, a blue kit, a pink kit... whatever it is. At the end of the day it's got the same badge on and the same name and number on the back."

Ipswich go into tomorrow night's match having won just three of their last 36 televised games.

Asked if that's something the players had discussed, Jackson said: "No, I think the manager wants us to control the narrative. If you look into stuff too much, especially negative things like that, it can have an effect.

"You look at the Plymouth one the other day. We went 1-0 up and, had we taken another couple of opportunities we would have been in control of that game. Unfortunately it didn't quite happen that day, but we'll give our all again tomorrow night."