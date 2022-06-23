Town to host Colchester in Carabao Cup first round

Ipswich Town's long-serving ex-skipper Luke Chambers is set to return to Portman Road with Colchester United in the Carabao Cup. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Town have been drawn at home to Essex neighbours Colchester United in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

The U's finished 15th in the League Two table last season, their squad containing a plethora of ex-Ipswich players. The likes of Luke Chambers, Cole Skuse, Alan Judge, Freddie Sears, Tommy Smith and Frank Nouble remain at The Community Stadium.

The game will be played inbetween Ipswich's away trip to Forest Green (Sat, Aug 6) and the visit of MK Dons (Sat, Aug 13).

Under the management of Paul Cook, Ipswich went out of the Carabao Cup at the first hurdle last season, losing 1-0 at home to a Newport County side that went on to finish 11th in League Two.

Since facing Arsenal over a two-legged semi-final back in 2010/11, the Blues have won just five of the 15 games they've played in this competition, losing to the likes of Exeter, Stevenage (x2), Crawley, Carlisle and Northampton.

Two wins in 2015/16 set-up a mouth-watering third round clash at Manchester United, but Mick McCarthy changed his entire XI for a 3-0 defeat against Wayne Rooney and co.

The League One fixture list was revealed earlier this morning, with Town handed an opening day home game against Bolton Wanderers on July 30.

It's also been confirmed that Ipswich are in a Papa Johns Trophy group alongside Arsenal U21s, Cambridge United and Northampton Town.