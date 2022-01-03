News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Town fans sell out away end for Gills clash

Mark Heath

Published: 3:55 PM January 3, 2022
Updated: 3:56 PM January 3, 2022
Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna celebrates after his side's 1-0 victory over Wycombe Wanderers.

New Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna will be backed by a sold-out away end at Gillingham this Saturday - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

New Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna and his Blues will be roared on by a sold out away end when they return to action at Gillingham on Saturday.

The Blues were originally due to travel to the Gills on Boxing Day but, like the New Year's Day clash with Lincoln City, the game was postponed because Town's foes claimed they couldn't field a team due to Covid.

Thus McKenna, who was unveiled as Town boss in the week before Christmas, has still only taken charge of one game so far - an impressive 1-0 win over high-flying Wycombe Wanderers in front of more than 26,000 fans at Portman Road.

He and his side will be well-backed again at Gillingham, with the away end at the MEMS Priestfield Stadium now a 2,100 ticket sell out.

After Saturday, the Blues travel to Bolton on January 15th before returning home to face Accrington Stanley on January 22nd.

The Lincoln City home clash has yet to be rescheduled.

Gillingham vs Ipswich Town
