Norwood on target as Town Under 23's sting Hornets

Mark Heath

Published: 2:51 PM November 30, 2021
James Norwood in action against West Ham U21s.

Out-of-favour striker James Norwood scored for Ipswich Under 23's at Watford - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Out-of-favour Ipswich Town striker James Norwood was on target for the club's U23 side as they won 4-1 at Watford this afternoon.

Norwood, who's been transfer listed by the club and made to train with the under 23's, scored Town's second in the fine away victory.

He was the only senior player in the starting line-up.

Tawanda Chirewa continued his good scoring run to give the young Blues the lead after 11 minutes, but Ryan Cassidy got the Hornets back on level terms just a minute later.

Norwood then struck in first-half injury time to put Town back in front, and an own goal by Derek Agyakwa stretched their lead just after the hour mark.

Tawanda Chirewa, pictured in action for Town's Under 23s against Coventry

Tawanda Chirewa gave the young Blues the lead at Watford - Credit: Ross Halls

Young midfielder Fraser Alexander made it 4-1 with 15 minutes to go, wrapping up an impressive win for the young Blues.

Town U23 starting XI: Bort, Agbaje, Stewart, Smith, Humphreys, Alexander, Healy, Chirewa, Ward, Siziba, Norwood.

