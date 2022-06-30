Torquay sign two released Ipswich Town players

National League side Torquay United have signed two released Ipswich Town youngsters.

The non-league side have brought in both Brett McGavin and Dylan Crowe, after the academy graduates were let go by the Blues this summer.

McGavin finished last season on loan at King’s Lynn Town, impressing Torquay sufficiently to win a contract for next season.

His cause was no doubt aided by the stunning goal he scored for the Linnets against Torquay last season, as he fired home from more than 30 yards.

In total, the midfielder made 11 senior appearances for the Blues, including six in League One.

McGavin said: “I’m 22 now, so this is a chance to kick on.

“I think it’s a great club that gives me the chance to do so.

“I think I’m well equipped now to do well for this team, in this league. I always want to get on the ball, I’ll always try to create a goal or score a goal.”

Crowe, a former England youth international who has previously been linked with the likes of Manchester United, Celtic, Benfica and RB Leipzig, made just one senior appearance for Town, at Crawley in the EFL Trophy in November 2020.

After signing for Torquay, the 21-year-old right-back said: “I’m delighted to be here.

Dylan Crowe is a former England youth international - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

“I spoke to the gaffer, every player wants to get promoted at some point, and I feel that here is the right place to do it.

“It’s a great opportunity and I can’t wait to get going.”

Under experienced boss Gary Johnson, Torquay finished 11th in last season’s National League.