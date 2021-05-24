'A no-brainer' - Town target Rhodes on signing for Huddersfield

Video

Published: 4:45 PM May 24, 2021

Striker Jordan Rhodes has re-joined Huddersfield Town after they reportedly 'pipped' Ipswich Town to sign him - Credit: Huddersfield Town

Striker Jordan Rhodes said it was a 'no-brainer' to re-join Huddersfield Town after they reportedly pipped Ipswich Town to his signature last week.

Blues Academy product Rhodes, now 31, was prolific for the Terriers after he was controversially sold to them for just £350k by then-Town boss Roy Keane in 2009.

He bagged 87 goals in three seasons before going on to mega money moves to Blackburn, Middlesbrough and Sheffield Wednesday.

Released by the Owls after their relegation to League One, Town were again linked to Rhodes, but he decided to return to Huddersfield in the Championship on a three-year deal last week.

Jordan Rhodes started his career at Ipswich Town, but never got much of a chance in the first team

Talking about the decision, Rhodes told the Terriers' website: “I’m delighted and chuffed!

"Since I knew of the interest it was a no-brainer and I’m really looking forward to getting started.

“I’ve got so many great memories, there’s great people here, and just the possibility of pulling on the Town shirt again and hopefully scoring a goal or two; that filled me with so much joy in previous years.

“The possibility to have the chance to do that again is something that really drives me.”

He added: “I felt like it was my first real break in football, coming up here away from Ipswich and normal surroundings, throwing myself into uncomfortable and not normal territory, but I did find myself at home.

“Coming back here now does feel like coming home again. I owe so much to this club, a huge debt, and I just can’t wait to get started again.”

Paul Cook's Blues will certainly be in the market for strikers this summer, and having apparently missed out on Rhodes, they were linked to St Johnstone's Guy Melamed over the weekend.