KOA podcast: Who should start for Town and how quickly must Cook win?

Mark Heath

Published: 5:03 PM September 2, 2021   
Ipswich Town have signed 19 new players this summer, a remarkable transfer window

Ipswich Town have signed 19 new players this summer, a remarkable transfer window - Credit: Archant

Ipswich Town's squad has been boosted by 19 new signings in the summer transfer window - but who should start for the Blues now?

Andy Warren and Mark Heath tackle that big question in a Kings of Anglia podcast special, looking back at the craziest transfer window in the club's history.

The boys discuss the final signings on deadline day - Bersant Celina and Sam Morsy - plus reflect on the window as a whole, from Paul Cook's 'Demolition Man' promise back in April to the last signing on Tuesday.

VOTE: For Kings of Anglia to win Best EFL Podcast in the Football Content Awards 

The duo also discuss how much pressure should be on Cook to start stringing wins together, plus the loan departure of Armando Dobra to Colchester United.

You can listen to the show here...

And watch the show here...

Ipswich News

